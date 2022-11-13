U Mumba 36-23 Patna Pirates Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Mumba snap Patna Pirates 7-game unbeaten streak to jump on third spot in points table

Hello and welcome to the highlights from Sportstar’s coverage of the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates game.

The first encounter is underway, the scores will read as Mumba vs Patna:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 36-23!

36-23 Ashish takes Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and with this, the game has ended with U Mumba winning the game by a hefty 13 points margin.

35-23 Monu takes Shivansh Thakur and reduced the gap but it is too late to these now.

35-22 Guman Singh finally goes out as he has been ushered off by Shadloui.

35-21 Harendra Kumar on his grovees! He dashed Sachin out off the mat.

34-21 Harendra Kumar act up in the defence to tackle Rohit and the lead now extended to 13 points!

33-21 Patna making error after error and this time it is Sunil who goes in for a premature tackle and Ashish is quick enough to roll and escape for a point.

32-21 Sachin goes in the raid and gets a bonus while coming.

TIme-Out!

32-20 Neeraj, who came in as a substitute for Anuj gets the bonus before succumbing to the defence of Mumba and they now lead with 12 points, inflicting another ALL-OUT1

29-19 Guman picks Manish and they are left with only Anuj on the mat.

28-19 Monu in the do-or-die raid this time and he succumbed against the high-line defence of Mumba.

27-19 Guman gets the easy point of Sunil in the do-or-die raid.

26-19 Rohit Gulia has been ushered off the mat by Rinku and Patna has to buck up if they want five points from this game.

25-19 An error in the defence, Kiran Magar gets out as Rohit, who came in the raid gets the touchpoint of him.

25-18 Guman Sinh in the do-or-die raid and he gets the big man! Shadloui goes in with a block but Guman just forced him to go beyond the midline.

TIme-Out!

24-18 Sachin is in the raid and he has been tackled by Rinku.

23-18 Rohit Gulia gets a tag on Harendra Kumar.

23-17 Guman Singh gets his Super 10 with another multi-point raid and takes Neeraj Kumar and Manish this time.

21-17 Sachin in the do-or-die raid in front of the 4-man defence and touches left corner, Kiran Magar.

21-16 Ashish has been taken down in the do-or-die raid by Sunil.

21-15 Rohit Gulia escapes this time with the touchpoint of Rinku.

21-14 Monu gets an easy touchpoint of left corner Mohit.

21-13 Sachin has been thumped down by Ashish to extend the lead by eight points.

20-13 Guman Singh in the raid and gets a bonus to avoid going out on the bench.

19-13 Rohit Gulia in the raid and he tries for a touchpoint but he can’t get out from the chain defence!

HALF-TIME:

18-13 A bonus for Rohit but he has been tackled and Mumba has drawn the first blood and they have inflicted the first all-out on Patna.

15-12 Guman Singh jumps over Neeraj to escape from his hold and reduced Patna to one man.

14-12 Bonus for Rohit Gulia.

14-11 Guman Singh in the raid in front of the two-men defence and he has been tackled by Neeraj and Naveen Sharma. However, Naveen Sharma goes out of bounds so a point was awarded to U Mumba and two points to Patna via Super tackle. Patna reviews this and Review is Unsuccessful as the verdict remains the same.

13-9 Bonus for Rohit Gulia.

13-8 Guman Singh in the do-or-die raid and takes two points once again, takes Monu and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh out this time to reduce Patna with two men.

11-8 Sachin has been tackled once again in the do-or-die raid as he seems a bit slow in raid and defenders punched on him.

10-8 Guman takes two points in the do-or-die raid and puts Mumba in the lead once again, Sunil attempts a thigh hold on him and Manish joins him to dash Guman out of the court but he touches the midline on time.

8-8 Sachin in the do-or-die raid and he has taken two points to level the score, refs awarded two points to Sachin. However, Mumba reviews it, REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, as the video referral looks quite simple as Sachin looks safe with two points. Shivansh Thakur and Rahul Sethpal go out.

8-6 Guman Singh picks up Manish in the do-or-die raid.

7-6 Mohit picks the Rohit Gulia by double thigh hold, it will be considered as a SUPER TACKLE as one of the defenders goes out of bounds.

5-5 Sunil takes Ashish to restore the parity.

5-4 Rohit in the do-or-die raid and Harendra Kumar makes an error by attempting the tackle very close to the midline and Rohit escapes quickly by rolling over him.

5-3 Bonus for Ashish.

4-3 Guman Singh in the do-or-die raid and it is Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who takes the initiative to grab the man by his hold to tackle him.

4-2 Sachin in the do-or-die raid and Kiran Magar tackles his second time in 2 raids and this defence is claiming their place here!

3-2 Guman Singh in the raid and he has been tackled by Sunil who went on and caught him with a double thigh hold.

3-1 Rohit goes to the bench now as Mumba’s defence is roaring and soaring with the tackle of Rohit Gulia.

2-1 Sachin in the raid and he has been tackled by Kiran Magar.

1-1 Bonus for Guman to start proceedings for Mumba.

0-1 Sachin, as usual, opens the account for Patna with the hand touch point on Shivansh Thakur.

Toss Update

U Mumba team won the toss and selected court, Patna to raid first.

Previous Encounter this season

U Mumba was defeated 31-34 by Patna Piratesin the previous encounter this season.

Players to watch out for

U Mumba: Guman Singh

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

7:15 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Mohit, Rinku, Kiran Magar

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 17 | U Mumba: 9 | Patna Pirates: 7 | Tied: 1

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

PREVIEW

U Mumba

U Mumba has had a topsy-turvy season with seven wins and five losses so far. They won the Maharashtra derby in their last match and will head into the upcoming contest with great confidence. They will depend on Guman Singh to lead the offence and add to his 74 raid points this season. The likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have registered 61 and 45 raid points respectively. Defensively, Surinder Singh and Rinku have been their best tacklers with 31 tackle points each, while Mohit and Harendra Kumar have also contributed 23 and 15 tackle points.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are in great form at the moment and they head into the upcoming encounter with five successive wins. They have six wins, four losses and two ties in the ongoing campaign. While facing U Mumba, the three-time champions will hope that their raiding duo of Sachin (112 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (78 raid points) do most of the damage in the offence. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best performer with 33 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and captain Neeraj Kumar have chipped in with 31 and 21 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 13.