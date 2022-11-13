Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Bharat moves on third, Narender to fourth; Score table updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Follow: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live

Bengaluru Bulls riding on the Super 10 of Bharat, defeated Tamil Thalaivas by 6 points to dethrone Puneri Paltan as the new table toppers.

Bharat soars to the third position in the top raiders list courtesy of his 14-point effort against Tamil in the second encounter of November 13th.

Tamil Thalaivas’s dependable raider, Narender, scored nine raid points from the game to finish in the fourth position in the top raiders chart with 134 raid points in 13 games.

Sachin had an off day at the mat as he could only manage five points from the game and stayed in the eighth spot with 117 raid points.

The top 10 remains the same after the night play.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 13

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls