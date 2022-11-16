PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 23:41 IST
Pardeep Narwal scored 22 raid points against Dabang Delhi.

Pardeep Narwal scored 22 raid points against Dabang Delhi. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pardeep Narwal scored 22 raid points and decimated the defence of Dabang Delhi, assisting UP to hand Delhi a 19 points loss to its name.

Pardeep Narwal soared to the sixth position in the top raiders chart with 133 raid points in 14 games with 5 Super 10s.

Naveen Kumar could only manage eight raid points from the game and stays in the third position with 157 raid points in 14 games.

Narender of Tamil Thalaivas scored 16 points, including a tackle point to his name, which saw him rise to the fourth position in the raid charts with 149 raid points and 8 Super 10s.

Sachin, on the other hand, scored 13 raid points and ended with 130 raid points in 14 games and sits in the seventh position.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 16

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

The table was updated after Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas game on Wednesday, November 16.

