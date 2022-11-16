Dabang Delhi 33-17 UP Yoddhas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP leads by 16 points with 15 minutes to go

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas game.

The second game is underway, scores will read as Dabang vs UP:

16-32 Pardeep Narwal in the raid and another multi-point raid from him to pick Vishal and Ashu Malik.

16-30 Vijay Malik gets the point of Gurdeep.

15-30 Pardeep in the raid and he is in no mood to stop right now, comes back with a tag on Manjeet.

15-29 Vijay Malik in the raid and takes the point of Nitesh Kumar.

HALF-TIME!

14-29 A bonus for Vijay to salvage a point right before halftime break.

13-29 Pardee takes the point of Ashu Malik and the defence of Dabang looks to disoriented.

13-28 Ashu Singh ushered Naveen out with a powerful dash, however he too goes out as he went out of the lobby.

12-27 Rohit Tomar in the raid and he touches Vishal.

12-26 Pardeep in the clean-up act once again in five minutes as he takes Ashu Malik, Vijay Malil to inflict another all-out.

12-22 A bonus for Vijay Malik.

11-22 Naveen Kumar attempts a tackle on Pardeep which shows the separation by him but Pardeep being Pardeep goes away with his point.

11-21 A herculean effort from Rohit who goes in the raid and takes not one, not two, not three but four points in the raid. Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Ravi Kumar, Krishan go out.

11-17 Naveen gets the point of Sumit.

10-17 WOW! Pardeep in the clean-up act as he takes both Vijay Malik and Vishal who almost tackled him but he kept trying and finally escpaes to inflict an all-out on Delhi.

10-13 Vijay Malik takes Sumit along with a bonus.

8-13 Pardeep gets his 8th point in the form of Vijay Kumar.

8-12 Bonus for Naveen.

7-12 This is brute strength from Pardeep Narwal. He goes in the do-or-die raid and powers back with three points for a super raid. He sweeps Krishan, Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar in a single raid.

7-9 Vijay Malik takes Gurdeep in the raid which bring Naveen on the mat.

6-9 Ashu Malik goes in the raid and has been tackled this time by Nitesh Kumar.

6-8 Rohit Tomar goes out of bounds in the raid. A point to Delhi.

5-8 A super tackle for Dabang Delhi as Sandeep Dhull tackled dubki king Pardeep in the do-or-die raid.

3-8 Bonus for Vijay Malik.

2-8 Pardeep takes the point in front of 4-man defence. He picks Vishal.

2-7 Naveen has been tackled, by Sumit this time.

2-6 Rohit Tomar takes Krishan in the raid.

2-5 Ashu Malik has been tackled by Gurdeep.

2-4 Bonus for Rohit Tomar.

2-3 Naveen takes Ashu Singh in the raid.

1-3 A bonus for Pardeep.

1-2 Naveen gets Durgesh Kumar in his first raid to open the account for Delhi.

0-2 Dubki from the dubki king Pardeep Narwal to start proceedings for UP. He gets two points within the first 10 seconds of this game. He picks up Vishal and Sandeep Dhull.

Toss Update

Dabang Delhi won the toss, UP Yoddhas will raid first

PLK Live Update

Patna Pirates draw 31-31 with Tamil Thalaiavs in the first encounter.

PKL Live Update

Patna Pirates is leading 30-25 against Tamil Thalaivas in the first game with 5 minutes left in the game.

Previous Encounter

Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddhas 44-42 in the previous encounter on 12th October.

Lineups Out!

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kuamr, Ravi Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vishal, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull, Ashu Malik

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeeep, Ashu Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Sumit

PKL Live Update

Patna Pirates is leading 20-14 against Tamil Thalaivas in the first game at halftime.

Players to watch out for

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

Head-to-Head Results

Matches Played: 8 | Delhi: 3 | UP: 5 | Tied: 0

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

Needless to say, Dabang Delhi finds itself in an underwhelming run of form and requires a change in direction soon for a successful title defence in Season 9. They have six wins and seven losses to their name this season. To beat a confident Yoddhas team, they will need their talisman Naveen Kumar (149 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Ashu Malik (93 raid points) and Manjeet (54 raid points) need to support him in the attack. On the defensive front, Vishal (31 tackle points) and Krishan (30 tackle points) have been their best tacklers this season, while Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also chipped in with 20 and 17 tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas

The Yoddhas, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games having won their previous two matches. They have six wins, five losses and two ties so far. U.P. Yoddhas will head into their upcoming clash with confidence and will fancy their chances of a win with Surender Gill (129 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (111 raid points) in good form. Rohit Tomar with 35 raid points this season has also looked good lately. As far as the defence is concerned, Ashu Singh (37 tackle points) has been their top performer, while Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have also looked good for 36 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

SQUADS

DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 16.