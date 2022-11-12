Jaipur Pink Panthers 57-32 Dabang Delhi Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Super 10s from Chaudhari, Deshwal help Panthers thump Dabang Delhi

Hello and welcome to the highlights from Sportstar’s coverage of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi game.

The game starts. Score will read Delhi vs Panthers:

Full Time: This has been a drubbing for Delhi. The team just did not turn up to the mat which can be seen from Naveen Kumar collecting just three points. Vijay Kumar tried his best with 12 points but the lone man was not going to be enough. For the Panthers, Rahul Chaudhari and Arjun Deshwal won 13 points each. The team moves second with the win, just one point off leader Puneri Paltan.

32-57: The match ends with a point each for both teams on a Delhi raid.

31-56: Navneet with another two point raid.

31-54: Vijay Malik gets two points for some consolation for Delhi.

29-54:A do or die raid for Navneet and he tags Vishal on the way out.

29-53: Ankush comes flying down the flank to get the tackle on Manjeet. That was a brutal tackle.

29-52: Two points from Manjeet as he gets Reza and Sunil Kumar with a tag.

27-52: Arjun Deshwal gets a point on a raid.

27-51: A bonus for Rahul Chaudhari.

27-50: A point for Delhi finally Manjeet sends Sahul to the bench.

26-50: A point to Jaipur - a technical one for a Delhi player going out of bounds during the time out1

26-49: That was inevitable! The fourth all out inflicted on Delhi. Rahul Chaudhari easily gets the raid point.

25-46: Ashu is brought down by Sahul and delhi is again on the cusp of being wrapped up.

25-45: Two points for Jaipur as Arjun sends Krishan and Ravi Kumar to the bench.

25-43: Ashu Malik with a tag on Sahul Kumar.

24-43: A do or die raid for Naveen and he returns thinking he has a bonus. Refs give him out but the Delhi team reviews. The call is unsuccessful and that gives a point to Panthers.

24-42: A do or die raid for Arjun and Ashu Malik is able to land an ankle hold to win a super tackle.

TIME OUT!

22-42: Vijay Malik is brought down by a tackle from Sahul Kumar.

22-41: Arjun Deshwal gets a tag on Vijay Kumar for a point.

22-40: Another bonus for Delhi. This is not going to make any difference for the trailing team.

21-40: Rahul Chaudhari is not missing any chance to score here. Another two point raid as her completes his Super 10.

21-38: A point for Delhi as Vijay Malik gets a tag on Abhishek.

20-38: All out for Delhi. the third one of the game. The last two men fail to stop the raid.

20-34: Manjeet is sent to the bench as Ankush gets the tackle in.

20-33: Arjun thinks he has a point but he has gone out of bounds which gives a super tackle to Delhi.

18-33: Vijay Malik is stopped on a raid by Sunil Kumar but not before he got a bonus.

17-32: Ravi goes for an ankle hold on Arjun but fails to get the connection. A point for the raider.

17-31: Ashu Malik is sent out of bounds from Reza.

17-30: Rahul Chaudhari finally sacked on a raid.

16-30: Naveen is sent packing by a lunging tackle from Sunil Kumar.

16-29: A strong leg hold from Vishal sees the exit of Arjun Deshwal.

15-29: Naveen gets the point as he escapes from the grip of Abhishek.

14-29: Another multi point raid. He gets two points on the first raid of the half.

14-27: Naveen starts the second half with a bonus point.

Half Time

13-27: A bonus point for Delhi on the last raid of the first half.

12-27: Jaipur again extends the lead to 15 points as Arjun gets a tag on Vishal Kumar.

12-26: Finally a point for Delhi. Vijay Malik gets a tag on Sahul.

11-26: Ashu Malik is brought down this time. Yet again, Delhi’s top two raiders are out of the mat.

11-25: Panthers take a bonus point through Arjun Deshwal.

11-24: Naveen has no answer to the Jaipur defence today. He is yet again thwarted in his attempt to return to the half way line.

11-23: Arjun Deshwal collects another raid point.

11-22: Another all out for Dabang Delhi. This contest is running away from them.

10-19: What a massive raid by Rahul Chaudhari. He refused to give up and ends up getting four points. The Delhi defence thought it had him down but he fights on to reach home.

10-15: Again a point is shared as a Delhi defender went out of bounds.

9-14: Vijay Malik almost made it home but was grappled down by Reza. Manages a point though.

8-13: Naveen Express is again brought down as he is returning to his half.

8-12: Delhi seems to have figured out Rahul Chaudhari’s weakness. They stop him in his tracks once again.

7-12: Ankush gets a tackle on Ashu Malik who was on a do or die raid.

7-11: And Arjun is sent to the bench next. Delhi cuts the deficit to four points.

6-11: Ravi Kumar with a brilliant tackle on Rahul Chaudhari to get a point for Delhi.

5-11: Rahul Chaudhari with a raid point.

5-10: Delhi is all out. Vijay Malik was the last man. While he gets a bonus, he is ousted by the defence eventually.

4-7: Arjun Deshwal on fire! He gets a tag on Vishal.

4-6: Vijay Malik delivers a point for Delhi.

3-6: Arjun Deshwal with another raid point. He gets a tag on Vishal.

3-5: Naveen Kumar is brought down by the Panthers defence.

3-4: A running hand touch by Arjun on Ravi Kumar.

3-3: A bonus point for Delhi on Naveen’s raid.

2-3: Rahul Chaudhari finally gets his raid point with a tag on Krishan.

2-2: Ashu Malik is brought down on a raid.

2-1: Delhi gets Arjun Deshwal out on the next raid.

1-1: A point each on the first raid as Rahul Chaudhari is brought down but a defender steps out of bounds.

Players to watch out for

Jaipur Pink Panther: Arjun Deshwal

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Previous encounter

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

9:20 PM, IST, Lineups Out

Jaipur Pink Panther: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vishal, Vijay Malik, Ravi Kumar, Krishan, Ashu Malik, Vijay Kumar

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 19 | Jaipur: 10 | Delhi: 7 | Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. The Season 1 champions are third on the points table with seven wins and five losses this season. Arjun Deshwal was on fire once again last night as has been the case throughout the campaign. He’s managed 135 raid points this season but needs more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (35 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (32 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (29 raid points). In defence, Ankush has been their best performer with 44 tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have chipped in with 36 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi brought an end to its winless run in the previous game. Naveen Kumar has been a force to reckon with for Dabang Delhi and is the best raider in the league so far with 146 raid points. Ashu Malik has played second fiddle to the Naveen Express while amassing 90 raid points, while Manjeet has also looked good for his 51 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Vishal and Krishan have been their top tacklers with 30 and 27 tackle points respectively. Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also contributed in defence with 19 and 15 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

