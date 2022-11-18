Puneri Paltan 41-28 Haryana Steelers Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri back to top on points table with win over Haryana

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers game.

The first game is underway, and the scores will read as Puneri vs Haryana:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 41-28.

41-28 Prapanjan in the raid and has touches, Fazel, however, the game ends here as Puneri Paltan won this game by a handsome margin of 13 points.

41-27 Mohit Goyat in the do-or-die raid and Bastami caught him along with Prapanjan for a super tackle.

41-25 Prapanjan touches Sanket Sawant to delay the all-out in the dying minutes.

41-23 Mohit comes in the raid to remove Jaideep from the mat.

40-23 Jaideep Dahiya, the lone man for Haryana goes in for a do-or-die raid and he has been gifted a bonus along with a touchpoint of Fazel.

40-21 Mohit Nandal attempts an ankle hold on Aslam and was waiting for support from Jaideep but he didn’t struggle as Aslam goes back with a point and Jaideep is the lone man standing for Haryana.

39-21 The second best do-or-die raider, Mohit takes the point of Nitin Rawal in another do-or-die raid.

38-21 A bonus for Vinay before getting tackled by Fazel who tackled him with his classic ankle hold.

37-20 Meetu has been tackled by Sanket Sawant.

36-20 Akash Shinde in the do-or-die raid and he looks for a bonus and touches Bastami with a back kick.

TIME-OUT!

35-20 Vinay comes in for Joginder Narwal as a substitute and straight away he stole the show for the Steelers as he goes in the raid and takes four men out! Fazel initiates the tackle with the leg hold and later others join him but Vinay puts his left hand above the midline to take a multi-point raid. Puneri reviews it but the review gets unsuccessful as the verdict remains the same in favour for Haryana but three point instead for four. Fazel, Aslam and Abhinesh has to go out.

35-17 Fazel tackles Prapanjan in the do-or-die raid.

34-17 Aslam gets a tag in the do-or-die raid to extend the lead by 17 point.

33-17 Meetu Sharma has been sent in the do-or-die, only to get tackled by Sombir.

32-17 Aslam gets a bonus

TIME-OUT!

31-17 Aslam in the raid and gets a tag on Bastami.

30-17 Jaideep Dahiya in the act this time and tackles Akash for the only fifth point in defence.

30-16 Meetu Sharma takes the touchpoint of Mohit Goyat.

30-15 Prapanjan in the raid and he takes two men in this raid. Sombir, Sanket Sawant go out.

30-13 Akash Shinde gets Jaideep Dahiya.

29-13 Prapanjan touches Sanket Sawant in the raid.

29-12 Mohit Goayt has produced one of the best moments from this season as he escapes the three-man defence of Haryana to inflict second all-out on them.

23-12 Prapanjan takes Aslam.

23-11 Akash Shinde takes Nitin Rawal in the raid.

23-11 Manjeet has been thumped down after allowing him to take the bonus in the do-or-die raid and it is Fazel who dashed him.

22-10 Mohit Goyat in the do-or-die raid for the Paltan and he escapes the ankle hold of Mohit Nandal and uses the lobby to come back with a point.

21-10 Meetu Sharma in the raid and he has failed yet again in the raid as the combination tackle from Sanket Sawant along with the other defender caught him while he was attempting a jump.

HALF-TIME!

20-10 Mohit Goyat gets a toe touch on Joginder Narwal.

19-10 Meetu Sharma in the raid and he has been tackled but, hold on, Aslam goes out of the court and was involved in the struggle to hold Meetu down. A point rewarded to Meetu.

19-9 A super tackle by Aslam and Fazel to thump Manjeet down in the do-or-die raid.

17-9 Amirhossein Bastami tackles Akash and Haryana has reduced the deficit to 8 points.

17-8 Meetu Sharma gets Sombir this time.

17-7 Meetu Sharma in the raid for the Steelers and he is quick on the mat and comes back with two points - Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant.

17-5 Mohit gets Joginder Narwal this time.

16-5 Abhinesh tackles Manjeet this time to level the score with Manjeet.

15-5 Akash Shinde gets a tag on Jaideep Dahiya.

14-5 Manjeet gets a tag on Abinesh Nadarajan.

14-4 Aslam Inamdar in return tackles Nitin Rawal to take the revenge who came in the do-or-die raid.

13-4 Nitin Rawal tackles Mohit Goyat in the do-or-die raid.

13-3 Abinesh Nadarajan tackles Meetu Sharma to extend the lead to 10 points.

12-3 Akash Shinde gets the touchpoint of Amirhossein Bastami.

11-2 Aslam in the clean-up act and take both K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal to inflcit an early all-out on the Steelers.

7-2 Mohit Goyat in the raid and comes back with the point of Joginder Narwal.

6-2 Sanket Sawant tackles Manjeet.

5-2 Joginder Narwal caught Inamdar for a super tackle.

5-0 Meetu Goyat in the do-or-die raid for Haryana and he exhausted almost the first 23 seconds without really trying for a point Mohit Goayt comes in with a timely ankle hold on him to get his point.

4-0 Akash Shinde comes in the raid for Paltan and he goes back with two points to extend the early lead to four points.

2-0 Fazel initiates an ankle hold on Manjeet and he tackled him successfully for a point.

1-0 Aslam in the first raid for Paltan and he opted to come back without taking too much risk. Howeer, he takes a bonus.

Toss Update

Haryana Steelers won the toss, Puneri Paltan will raid first.

Previous Encounter

Puneri Paltan draw 27-27 with Haryana Steelers in the previous encounter on 28th October.

Watch the Haryana Steelers 27-27 Puneri Paltan highlights:

Players to watch out for

Puneri Paltan: Akash Shinde

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet

7:10 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Puneri Paltan: Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Mohit Goyat

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Joginder Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossien Bastami

Head-to-Head record

Matches Played: 11 | Puneri: 6 | Haryana: 4 | Tied: 1

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

PREVIEW

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan has played some exceptional kabaddi in the last two legs this season and is placed in the second position in the standings with eight wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been formidable for Puneri Paltan and have amassed 102 and 98 raid points respectively. Apart from Inamdar and Goyat, Akash Shinde has also been impressive with 70 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali leads the team by example with 37 tackle points. He has been supported by Sombir and Sanket Sawant, who have scored 26 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, has five wins, seven losses and two ties. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been the backbone of the raiding department for the Steelers as they have scored 111 and 105 raid points respectively. The Steelers have also got the likes of K. Prapanjan and Vinay and they will look to contribute to the best of their ability in attack. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been the most consistent defender with 41 tackle points and Mohit Nandal has complemented him well with 26 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal has also added good value to the team with 19 tackle points, while Amirhossein Bastami has managed 17 tackle points.

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 18.