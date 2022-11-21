UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants eye to snap 3-game losing streak

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants game.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 8 | UP Yoddhas: 1 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Tied: 2

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas head into this game after a loss and will look to get back on track with a win. The Pardeep Narwal-led side has seven wins, six losses and two ties. Pardeep Narwal (147 raid points) along with Surender Gill (132 raid points) have been the best assets for the Yoddhas. They have also got Rohit Tomar who has done well of late for his 42 raid points. In defence, Ashu Singh and Sumit have done wonders for the Yoddhas with 40 and 39 tackle points respectively. Nitesh Kumar has also chipped in with 26 tackle points.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, has five wins, eight losses and one tie under their belt. Rakesh has been the most trusted raider for the Giants with 126 raid points. All-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit have assisted Rakesh with 73 and 72 raid points respectively. Mahendra Rajput has also scored 34 raid points and can contribute in attack. On the defensive front, Sourav Gulia has been their best tackler with 25 tackle points and he’s been complemented by Arkam Shaikh and Rinku Narwal who have amassed 21 and 20 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 21.