UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants eye to snap 3-game losing streak

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants game.
Played: 8 | UP Yoddhas: 1 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Tied: 2
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
PREVIEW
UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas head into this game after a loss and will look to get back on track with a win. The Pardeep Narwal-led side has seven wins, six losses and two ties. Pardeep Narwal (147 raid points) along with Surender Gill (132 raid points) have been the best assets for the Yoddhas. They have also got Rohit Tomar who has done well of late for his 42 raid points. In defence, Ashu Singh and Sumit have done wonders for the Yoddhas with 40 and 39 tackle points respectively. Nitesh Kumar has also chipped in with 26 tackle points.
Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:
Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, has five wins, eight losses and one tie under their belt. Rakesh has been the most trusted raider for the Giants with 126 raid points. All-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit have assisted Rakesh with 73 and 72 raid points respectively. Mahendra Rajput has also scored 34 raid points and can contribute in attack. On the defensive front, Sourav Gulia has been their best tackler with 25 tackle points and he’s been complemented by Arkam Shaikh and Rinku Narwal who have amassed 21 and 20 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 21.