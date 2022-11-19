UP Yoddhas 29-42 Jaipur Pink Panthers Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Arjun Deshwal shines with 19 points; Jaipur snap UP Yoddhas winning streak

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as UP vs Jaipur:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas 42-29.

42-29 Arjun Deshwal comes in the last raid of the game which also will be the do-or-die raid and he takes two men with him for his 18th and 19th point! Rohit Tomar, Ashu Singh go out as the game ends here with Jaipur thrashing UP by 13 points.

40-29 James gets Ankush and a bonus to reduce the lead by 11 points but it would not be enough as the clock only has only 20 seconds left.

40-27 Pardeep Narwal has been tackled in the dying minutes and UP should not think about at least taking a point from this game.

39-27 Pardeep is still trying his best and this time he takes two points with him. Ankush and Sunil Kumar have to go out together once again

39-25 17th point for Arjun as he gets a toe touch on Sumit in the do-or-die raid.

38-25 Kamweti has been tackled this time and Jaipur is just running away in the game.

37-25 James Kamweti has been brought in for Gurdeep and he goes in the raid and takes two points in his first raid. Ankush along with Sunil go out.

TIME-OUT!

37-23 Pardeep has been tackled by Jaipur and this surely won’t help the cause of UP at the moment.

36-23 Arjun comes in the raid again and Ashu gave his freebie point to him, yet again!

35-23 Pardeep Narwal gets a tag on V Ajith Kumar.

35-22 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and he takes the point of Ashu.

34-22 Pardeep in the raid adn he gets a very quick point of Reza.

34-21 A bonus for Arjun but he has been tackleda and finally UP has inflicted an all-out on Jaipur to reduce the lead.

33-18 Super 10 for Narwal as he gets Ankush and Arjun is the only man left for Jaipur on the court.

33-17 This would not help UP, they gave another free bonus to Arjun, this time in the do-or-die raid.

32-17 Pardeep in the raid and he reduced the Jaipur defence from a three men to two men standing.

TIME-OUT!

32-16 Pardeep gets Lucky Sharma’s touch this time.

32-15 Reza Mirbagher attempts an ankle hold on Pardeep but he shows his power with an erratic push. to get his point.

32-14 Bonus for Arjun.

31-14 Pardeep gets Sunil Kumar’s touch this time.

31-13 Arjun gets Gurdeep.

30-13 Pardeep Narwal in the do-or-die raid and he gets a tag on Sahul Kumar.

30-12 Rahul Chaudhari in the do-or-die raid and Nitesh Kumar dashes him out for a solitary point.

30-11 Sunil Kumar tackles Anil and Jaipur has touched the 30 points mark with this point.

29-11 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and he takes Rohit Tomar.

27-11 Sahul Kumar has tackled Pardeep and he Jaipur has managed to keep Pardeep out for good time now.

26-11 Abozar has been sub out and Anil raids for UP but he has been tackled after giving him the opportunity to take the bonus and with this UP has been swept out twice in the game.

23-10 Arjun Deshwal continues to take point as this time he touches Ashu Singh and Abozar Mighani is the lone man standing for UP.

HALFTIME!

10-22 Ankush tackles Rohit Tomar to end the first half with a 12 points lead.

10-21 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and this time Gurdeep is the one who has to see the bench as Deshwal gets another point.

10-20 Anil Kumar in the do-or-die raid and he gets a faint touch on Ankush.

9-20 Error from Nitesh Kumar as Arjun touches him for an easy point.

9-19 Pardeep in the raid and he has been tackled by Reza Mirbagheri after talking a bonus point.

8-18 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and he touches Sumit.

8-17 Reza Mirbagheri tackles Rohit Tomar for a point.

8-16 This is some aggresive defending from Ashu Singh and he tackles Ajith to snatch back a point.

7-15 V Ajiith Kumar in the raid and he gets the point of Gurdeep.

7-14 Pardeep touches Sahul Kumar this time.

6-14 Arjun in the raid and he toches Ashu Singh.

6-13 Paredeep Narwal gets the touchpoint of Reza Mirbagheri along with the bonus point.

4-13 Rahul Chaudhari has been tackled in the do-or-die raid.

13-3 Rahul Chaudhari initiates the tackle on Anil and the lead has been extended by 10 points.

3-12 Bonus for Arjun Deshwal.

3-11 Sahul Kumar tackles Pardeep Narawal.

3-10 Surender Gill has been tackled by Ankush and Jaipur has inflicted the first alll-out on UP early on.

2-7 Arjun takes Pardeep and the battles between the two main raiders goes on.

2-6 Surender Gill finally opens the account for UP as

0-6 Arjun takes the point of Ashu to make it 6 nil.

0-5 Rohit Tomar in the do-or-die raid and Reza has tackled him for a point.

0-4 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and he has been tackled but, wait, hold on, Nitesh Kumar has gone beyond the midline and the points has been rewarded to Deshwal.

0-3 Arjun Deshwal in the raid for Jaipur and he gets a tag on No. 10 Sumit for a point.

0-2 Rahul Chaudhari has been sent in the raid and he touches Gurdeep to make it 2 nil.

0-1 Pardeep Narwal in the first raid for the UP and he has been tackled by the left corner Ankush.

Toss Update

Jaipur won the toss, UP will raid first.

Previous Encounter

UP Yoddhas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in the previous encounter on 7th October.

Pardeep Narwal’s classic

Watch Pardeep Narwal’s 22 raid point game against Dabang Delhi:

Players to watch out for

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

7:15 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Anksuh, V Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri

Head-to-Head Form

Matches Played: 8 | UP: 5 | Jaipur: 3 | Tied: 0

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas is unbeaten in its last five games and looks in good form. They have won seven, lost five and tied twice this season. In attack, Surender Gill (129 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (111 raid points) have been their best attackers, while Rohit Tomar with 35 raid points has also stepped up of late. Defensively, Ashu Singh (37 tackle points) and Sumit (36 tackle points) have been their mainstays, while Nitesh Kumar has also chipped in with 23 tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, is comfortable in the top half of the table after nine wins and five losses so far. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s go-to man as he has amassed 161 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari (49 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (32 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (30 raid points) have supported Deshwal in the offence. On the defensive front, Ankush and Sunil Kumar have shone with 51 and 43 tackle points respectively, while Sahul Kumar has managed 24 tackle points.

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.