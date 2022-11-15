Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-22 U Mumba Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur jumps on 2nd spot after 10-point win over U Mumba

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba game.

Action has not yet ended for the night, Follow the second encounter: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live

The first game is underway, scores will read as Jaipur vs Mumba:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 32-22.

32-22 A bonus for Arjun Deshwal to end the game in some style as Jaipur handed U Mumba, a 10-point loss and climbed into the 2nd spot at the points table.

31-22 Ashish in the raid and gets Ankush with less than 10 seconds to go.

31-21 Ashish in the do-or-die raid, and he touches Reza Mirbagheri, still chasing a 10-point deficit.

31-20 Arjun in the do-or-die raid, and can he take a point in front of a 2-man defence? Yes, he can, and he takes both of them, and they have been all-out for the second time in dying seconds here.

TIME-OUT!

27-20 Harendra Kumar has to go in the do-or-die raid. Why has U Mumba sent him instead of substituting him for a raider? He fails to take the point and has been tackled by Sahul Kumar.

26-20 Arjun finally gets his first point in the second half and completes his 6th Super 10 in the do-die raid by a tag on Jai Bhagwan.

TIME-OUT!

25-20 Ashish is shining in defence but fading in raids, he has been tackled yet again in the raid.

24-20 Bhavani Rajput, in the do-or-die raid, and he has been thumped down by no other than the man-in-form in the defence! Ashish once again!

24-19 Guman is in the raid, and he tries to jump Ankush and Sunil, but he fails as Ankush tackles him in a do-or-die raid.

23-19 This is some tackle by Ashish! He hold Rahul Chaudhari’s knee and pulled him back with a solo tackle to deny him a point in the do-or-die raid.

23-18 Kamlesh is in the raid and he tries a back kick but Rinku tackles him.

TIME-OUT!

22-18 Arjun Deshwal in the do-or-die raid, and Guman Singh has tackled him, this is good stuff from Mumba! Game on1

22-17 Kamlesh comes in as a substitute to raid. Bhavani Rajput and Sunil have been touched by Kamlesh in the do-or-die raid for U Mumba.

22-15 Back-to-back empty raid by Arjun in front of a 2-man defence! It says a lot.

22-15 Harendra Kumar makes a mistake as Bhavani Rajput goes back with his point.

21-15 Guman Singh does not look sharp today, he has been tackled by Sahul Kumar in the do-or-die raid.

20-15 Arjun has been tackled once again by the solid-looking Mumba’s defence. Rinku, you beauty! He held him again for a SUPER TACKLE

20-13 Ashish is in the do-or-die raid for Mumba, and he has been tamed by the defence.

19-13 Rahul Chaudhari has been tackled by the three-man defence of Mumba and it is a SUPER TACKLE once again, Harendra Kumar was spot on with his double thigh hold.

HALF-TIME!

19-11 A morale-boosting SUPER-TACKLE by Rinku to tackle Arjun Deshwal with the help of Harendra Kumar just before the half-time break.

19-9 Ekrami in the do-or-die raid and Sahul Kumar held his left leg and could not move.

18-9 Jai Bhagwan made an error as Arjun Deshwal wasted almost 28 seconds in the do-or-die raid but Jai gave him his touch in the very last second.

17-9 Guman Singh fails for the third time in the do-or-die raid and it was Ankush this time who tackled him.

16-9 Rinku tackles Rahul Chaudhari who came in the do-or-die raid for the Panthers.

16-8 Reza Mirbagher shows his brute strength and has dashed Ashish who came in the do-or-die raid.

15-8 Ashish steps up in the defence and he has tamed the beast, Arjun in defence.

15-7 Jai Bhagwan takes Ankush in the raid.

15-6 Arjun takes his ninth point from this game, and Kiran Magar has to go out.

14-6 Guman Singh in the do-or-die raid and Reza Mirbagheri tackles him for his point.

13-5 Kiran Magar finally tackles the man in form, Arjun for the first time in this game.

13-4 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and gets a super raid with three-point in this raid. He takes Mohit, Shivansh Thakur and Harendra Kumar in this raid.

10-4 Guman Singh in the raid and he takes two men with him for two points. Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS go out this time.

10-2 Rahul Chaudhari takes the touchpoint of Mohit and Jaipur touches a double-digit point.

9-2 Pranay Rane take the bonus but Sunil Kumar tackles him to inflict an all-out on U Mumba in the first five minutes.

6-1 Arjun takes the point of Ashish and U Mumba is on the verge of getting all-out, quite early in the game.

5-1 Sahul Kumar tackles Guman Singh in the do-or-die raid and U Mumba is left stranded with two men on the court.

4-1 Arjun get his fourth point game of the night and he overtook Naveen Kumar as the top scorer this season, he touches Harendra Kumar this time.

3-1 Arjun gets another point in a similar fashion as Kiran fails this time with an ankle hold.

2-1 Shivansh Thakur attempts an ankle hold on Arjun who came in the first raid for Jaipur, Arjun got off with a shake and get his point along with Mohit.

0-1 Guman Singh opened the account for Mumba in the raid as he gets Reza Mirbagheri in the first raid itself.

Toss Update

Jaipur won the toss, U Mumba will raid first.

Live action

Stay here as the live action will begin shortly

Previous Encounter

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-39 in the previous encounter on 7th November.

7:10 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Sunil, Abhishek KS,

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Mohit, Rinku, Kiran Magar

Players to watch out for

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari

U Mumba: Guman Singh

Head-to-Head Result

Matches Played: 20 | Jaipur: 8 | Mumba: 10 | Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be determined after a whopping win in its last match. The Top Cats have secured eight wins and have five losses in the tournament so far. Arjun Deshwal has been the leading scorer for the Panthers in the competition with 148 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari looked brilliant in the previous game with a Super 10 and in total, he has scored 48 raid points. V Ajith Kumar has been decent with his 32 raid points. Ankush is leading the charts in the defence section with 48 tackle points. Skipper, Sunil Kumar has also proved his mettle with 40 tackle points.

U Mumba

On the other hand, the season has been no different for U Mumba. The Mumboys have been in good form in recent matches and will look to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been the star raider for the team with 87 raid points and he has got support from Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 64 and 45 raid points respectively. In the defence section, the duo of Rinku and Surinder Singh have been effective for U Mumba with 35 and 31 tackle points in the competition. These two experienced defenders have also got support from Mohit who has scored 26 tackle points.

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 15.