Telugu Titans 8-11 U Mumba Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Guman shines with 2 super raids; Mumba lead by 3 points

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Telugu Titans vs U Mumba game.

The second game is underway, scores will read as Telugu vs Mumba:

12-14 Ashish comes in the do-or-die raid and he touches Muhammed Shihas.

12-13 Desai in the raid and he went too deep to come back safely and the defence pounced on him to tackle him for a point.

12-12 Siddharth Desai restore parity with a multi point raid. He takes Rinku and Harendra Kumar.

12-10 Kiran Magar goes out of bounds to give the freebie point to Desai.

12-9 Guman Singh gets an easy point via a running hand touch on Abhishek Singh.

11-9 Siddharth Desai gets the bonus to deny going out in the do-or-die raid.

11-8 Ashish comes in the do-or-die raid but he has been dashed out. However, his hands seem to have gone beyond the half-line. Umpires have two points to Telugu for the super tackle. Mumba reviews this one. The review was unsuccessful as the verdict remains the same and two points in favour of Telugu.

11-6 A bonus for Abhishek Singh.

11-5 Guman Singh is on song in the raid. He successfully executed another SUPER RAID for U Mumba as he turns and gets Parvesh Bhainswal, Muhammed Shihas and Prince D in the single raid.

8-5 Bonus for Jai Bhagwan.

7-5 Abhishek SIngh in the do-or-die raid. He gets a tag on Vishal Mane.

7-4 Finally a point for Telugu Titans in the defence. Ankit tackles Ashish.

7-3 Ashish in the act for U Mumba. He tackled Desai and denied him from getting him the first point of the game.

6-3 Jai Bhagwan opens his account by the touchpoint of Muhammed Shihas.

5-3 Mohsen Maghsoudlou comes in the raid and he goes back with the point of Kiran Magar.

5-2 Harendra Kumar tackles Abhishek Singh for a point.

2-4 Guman Singh in the do-or-die raid and he comes back with a touchpoint but the refs have reversed their decision as he went in the lobby first.

1-4 Abhishek Singh touches Vishal Mane to open the account for Telugu.

0-4 Kiran Magar tackled local hero Siddhrath Desaiwho came in the very first raid of the game.

0-3 Guman Singh starts the proceedings with a bang! He starts with a SUPER RAID in the very first raid. He takes the points of Ankit and Parvesh Bhainswal along with a bonus.

Toss Update

Telugu Titans team won the toss and selected court, U Mumba will raid first

Lineups Out!

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Vishal Mane, Harendra, Rinku, Kiran Magar

Telugu Titans: Abhishek, Prince, Parvesh, Mohsen, Siddharth, Ankit, Shihas

Players to watch out for

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

U Mumba: Rinku

Head to Head Record

Matches Played: 15 | Mumba: 9 | Telugu: 4 | Tied: 2

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

After a loss in its opening match of the Hyderabad leg, Telugu Titans now find themselves with just one win and 14 defeats this season. While Siddharth Desai has done his job as one of the team’s main raiders with more than 100 raid points this season, the likes of Monu Goyat and Vinay need to support him in the attack. Abhishek Singh has looked good in the last few games after missing a lot of the early season action and needless to say, he can be a big attacking asset for the Titans. The Titans’ defensive trio of Vishal Bhardwaj, Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal also need to raise their game and act in unison in the upcoming matches.

U Mumba

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after slipping up in its last outing. They have managed eight wins and suffered six losses in the ongoing campaign. Their main man in the offence has been Guman Singh, who has managed 91 raid points this season, while the likes of Ashish (65 raid points) and Jai Bhagwan (46 raid points) have also contributed and will look to do more. As far as their defence goes, Rinku has been their top performer with 38 tackle points while Surinder Singh (31 tackle points) and Mohit (26 tackle points) have also made their presence felt.

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.