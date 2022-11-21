Pardeep Narwal crosses 1500 raid points in PKL career

Follow: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Live

UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal knocked off yet another milestone when he crossed the 1500 raid points milestone in the ProKabaddi League game against Gujarat Giants on Monday.

Pardeep is the top raider in the history of the league and this milestone further cements his reign at the top of the standings. Over400 points separate him from the second best raider, Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh.

His 1500th point came from a touch on Arkham Shaikh, with his trademark dubki against a shoddy Gujarat defence.

More to follow