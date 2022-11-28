UP Yoddhas 5-5 Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pardeep, Maninder start proceedings

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi fixture between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Monday.
The first encounter is underway, scores will read as UP vs Bengal:
5-4
5-3 Nitesh Kumar was quick to initiate a tackle on big man Maninder and the rest of the pack took care of him and take another point.
4-3 Sandeep Kandola gets a running toe touch on Vinod Kumar to put UP in lead.
3-3 Pardeep goes in the raid and an error from Girish Maruti Ernak resulted in Narwal taking his touchpoint.
2-3 Maninder gets rid off Ashu Singh in the raid this time.
2-2 Paedeep traded the blows to open the account for UP and the game has started at some serious pace. He takes the points of Shubham Shinde and Soleiman Pahlevani to level the score in the second raid itself.
0-2 Maninder goes in the first raid of the game and he takes two points with him to start the proceedings for Bengal. Ashu Singh and Gurdeep has to go out in the bench.
UP won the toss, Bengal will raid first.
Bengal Warriors drew 41-41 with UP Yoddhas in the previous encounter on 8th November.
UP Yoddhas: Sandeep Narwal
Bengal Warriors: Shubham Shinde
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Sumit, Rohit Tomar
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Vinod, Ashiish Sangwan, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak
Played: 11 | Bengal Warriors: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 3 | Tied: 4
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas head into Monday’s contest with back-to-back wins under its belt. They have nine wins, six losses and two ties so far. Pardeep Narwal (171 raid points) and Surender Gill (132 raid points) have been their best performers in attack, while Rohit Tomar has also chipped in with 49 raid points. Defensively, the trio of Sumit (44 tackle points), Ashu Singh (41 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (27 tackle points) have been effective and imposed themselves on opposition raiders.
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, lost its last match. They have eight wins, seven losses and two ties in Season 9. Captain Maninder Singh has been the team’s talisman with 198 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav (87 raid points) and Deepak Hooda (42 raid points) have supported him in the attack. On the defensive front, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the Warriors’ top tackler with 49 tackle points. He has been aided in defence by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have managed 33 and 28 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 28.