UP Yoddhas 5-5 Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pardeep, Maninder start proceedings

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi fixture between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Monday.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as UP vs Bengal:

5-4

5-3 Nitesh Kumar was quick to initiate a tackle on big man Maninder and the rest of the pack took care of him and take another point.

4-3 Sandeep Kandola gets a running toe touch on Vinod Kumar to put UP in lead.

3-3 Pardeep goes in the raid and an error from Girish Maruti Ernak resulted in Narwal taking his touchpoint.

2-3 Maninder gets rid off Ashu Singh in the raid this time.

2-2 Paedeep traded the blows to open the account for UP and the game has started at some serious pace. He takes the points of Shubham Shinde and Soleiman Pahlevani to level the score in the second raid itself.

0-2 Maninder goes in the first raid of the game and he takes two points with him to start the proceedings for Bengal. Ashu Singh and Gurdeep has to go out in the bench.

Toss Update

UP won the toss, Bengal will raid first.

Previous Encounter

Bengal Warriors drew 41-41 with UP Yoddhas in the previous encounter on 8th November.

Players to watch out for

UP Yoddhas: Sandeep Narwal

Bengal Warriors: Shubham Shinde

7:15 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Sumit, Rohit Tomar

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Vinod, Ashiish Sangwan, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak

Head-to-head record

Played: 11 | Bengal Warriors: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 3 | Tied: 4

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas head into Monday’s contest with back-to-back wins under its belt. They have nine wins, six losses and two ties so far. Pardeep Narwal (171 raid points) and Surender Gill (132 raid points) have been their best performers in attack, while Rohit Tomar has also chipped in with 49 raid points. Defensively, the trio of Sumit (44 tackle points), Ashu Singh (41 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (27 tackle points) have been effective and imposed themselves on opposition raiders.

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, lost its last match. They have eight wins, seven losses and two ties in Season 9. Captain Maninder Singh has been the team’s talisman with 198 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav (87 raid points) and Deepak Hooda (42 raid points) have supported him in the attack. On the defensive front, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the Warriors’ top tackler with 49 tackle points. He has been aided in defence by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have managed 33 and 28 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 28.