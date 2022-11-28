Telugu Titans 12-20 Jaipur Pink Panthers Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur leads by 8 points at halftime

The second game is underway, scores will read as Telugu vs Jaipur:

13-33

13-32 Sunil Kumar ponces on Adarsh to tackle him who came in the do-or-die raid.

13-31 Another multi-point raid from Arjun as he gets two points of K Hanumanthu and Hamid Nader

13-29 Arjun Deshwal inflicts an all-out on the Titans as he takes two touchpoints of Prince D and Parvesh Bhainswal.

13-25 Arjun gets an easy tag on Vijay Kumar.

13-24 Sahul tackles Abhishek who came in the do-or-die raid.

13-23 V Ajith Kumar gets a running hand touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.

13-22 Mohsen gets a running hand touch but has been dashed in the very next moment! A brilliant dash from the defender.

13-21 Rahul Chaudhari has been sent in the do-or-die raid and he now has been sent out in the bench by the defence of Tamil.

12-21 Reza Mirbagheri thumps Adarsh to the ground for a solid point.

HALF-TIME!

12-20 Vishal Bhardwaj tackles Arjun who came in the do-or-die raid.

11-20 A multi-point raid for Mohsen as he takes two points of Ankush and Sunil Kumar in the do-or-die raid.

9-20 Arjun rolls over and escapes from the hold Vijay Kumar in the do-or-die raid.

9-19 Abhishek Singh comes in the do-or-die raid for the Titans and Sahul Kumar tackles him this time.

9-18 Rahul Chaurdhari goes out of bounds in the raid and as a result has to leave the mat.

18 Sahul tackls Adarsh T.

8-17 V Ajith Kumar comes in the raid and goes away with two points of Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal.

8-15 Vishal Bhardwaj tackles Arjun for a crucial point.

7-14 Sahul Kumar tackles Vinay who came in as a substitute for Price and gets a bonus, Jaipur inflicts all-out.

6-11 Arjun in the raid and gets a tag on Parvesh Bhainswal to leave Telugu with one man on the court.

6-10 Ankush tackles K Hanumanthu to get rid off him.

6-9 A SUPER TACKLE by the duo of Parvesh and K Hanumanthu who tackles Chaudhari.

4-9 A bonus for K Hanumanthu.

3-9 Third raid point for Chaudhari as he escpaes from double thigh hold of Vishal Bhardwaj in the do-or-die raid.

3-8 Reza displays his brute strength as he caught Adarsh T.

3-7 V Ajith Kumar goes in the raid and gets the touchpoint of Abhishek Singh.

3-6 Vijay Kumar tackles the dangerous looking Arjun.

2-6 Abhishek Singh in the raid and he gets a tag on Ankush.

1-6 Chaudhari gets second point in his second raid. He takes Mohsen Maghsoudlou this time.

1-5 A SUPER RAID from the man himself - Arjun! He goes and takes three points to create the panic that Jaipur would have wanted from him. Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal and Prince D goes out together.

1-2 A bonus for Arjun Deshwal.

1-1 Abhishek level the score and in return sends Rahul Chaudhari away with a running hand touch. Karma?

0-1 Rahul starts the proceedngs for Jaipur as he gets a running hand touch on Vijay Kumar.

Toss Update

Telugu won the toss, Jaipur will raid first.

PKL Live Update

UP leads 32-22 with 5 minutes to go in the first encounter of the game.

Lineups Out!

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Prince D, Adarsh T, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagher, V Ajith Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kuamr, Ankush

Players to watch out for

Telugu Titans: Parvesh Bhainswal

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Previous Encounter

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Telugu Titans 51-27 in the previous encounter on 22nd October.

Head-to-head record

Played: 16 | Telugu Titans: 8 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7 | Tied: 1

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi fixture between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad on Monday.

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans will want to give its home fans something to cheer about when it faces Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Titans are at the bottom of the standings having registered two wins and suffered 16 losses this season. Siddharth Desai with 142 raid points in the ongoing campaign has been the team’s go-to raider. Vinay (37 raid points), Monu Goyat (32 raid points), Adarsh T (31 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (30 raid points) will know that they can do better to support Desai. In defence, Vishal Bhardwaj (40 tackle points) and Parvesh Bhainswal (37 tackle points) have been their top performers.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, has managed 11 wins and suffered six losses, putting itself in third in the standings. Arjun Deshwal has been in great form and has 211 raid points to his name this season. Deshwal has been helped in an attack by Rahul Chaudhari (52 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (48 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (34 raid points). As far as their defence goes, Ankush has been a dominant force and has managed 61 tackle points this season. Captain Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have also contributed 46 and 30 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 28.