Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu look to continue winning momentum against Chiyaneh-led Patna

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates game.

Previous Encounter

Telugu titans beat Patna Pirates 30-21 in the previous encounter on 11th October.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 20 | Telugu Titans: 10 | Patna Pirates: 9 | Tied: 1

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans will be pleased with the way things went in the previous game as it registered its second win of the campaign. The Titans have secured two wins and suffered 14 losses this season. Siddharth Desai is the man in form for the team with 127 raid points. Baahubali has lacked support in the offence as players like Vinay (37 raid points), Monu Goyat (32 raid points), Abhishek Singh (26 raid points) and Adarsh T (25 raid points) haven’t performed on a regular basis. Parvesh Bhainswal and Vishal Bhardwaj have been the Titans’ best performers in defence with 33 and 32 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have six wins and six losses each along with three ties. Sachin has been the lead raider for the Pirates in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with 130 raid points and he has been aided by all-rounder Rohit Gulia who has scored 97 raid points. In defence, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been one of the most fearless defenders in the league with 53 tackle points. Sunil has also been an important asset for the Pirates with 36 tackle points, while captain Neeraj Kumar has contributed with 24 tackle points.

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 22.