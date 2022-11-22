Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu look to continue winning momentum against Chiyaneh-led Patna

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates game.
Telugu titans beat Patna Pirates 30-21 in the previous encounter on 11th October.
Played: 20 | Telugu Titans: 10 | Patna Pirates: 9 | Tied: 1
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
PREVIEW
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans will be pleased with the way things went in the previous game as it registered its second win of the campaign. The Titans have secured two wins and suffered 14 losses this season. Siddharth Desai is the man in form for the team with 127 raid points. Baahubali has lacked support in the offence as players like Vinay (37 raid points), Monu Goyat (32 raid points), Abhishek Singh (26 raid points) and Adarsh T (25 raid points) haven’t performed on a regular basis. Parvesh Bhainswal and Vishal Bhardwaj have been the Titans’ best performers in defence with 33 and 32 tackle points respectively.
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have six wins and six losses each along with three ties. Sachin has been the lead raider for the Pirates in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with 130 raid points and he has been aided by all-rounder Rohit Gulia who has scored 97 raid points. In defence, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been one of the most fearless defenders in the league with 53 tackle points. Sunil has also been an important asset for the Pirates with 36 tackle points, while captain Neeraj Kumar has contributed with 24 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 22.