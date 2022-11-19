Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pirates look to reclaim Top 6 spot against reeling Dabang Delhi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates game.

Head to Head Form

Played: 16 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Patna Pirates: 8 | Tied: 1

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi needs to start winning quickly if it still is to qualify for the playoffs and successfully defend its PKL title. They have won six games and lost eight times. To get a win on Saturday, their talisman Naveen Kumar (149 raid points) needs to hit top gear, while Ashu Malik (93 raid points) and Manjeet (54 raid points) also need to stand up and be counted. In defence, Vishal with 31 tackle points has been their best performer alongside Krishan (30 tackle points), Ravi Kumar (20 tackle points) and Vijay Kumar (17 tackle points).

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Patna Pirates

As far as Patna Pirates are concerned, it will want to get a win after a tie in its previous outing. The three-time champions have managed six wins, five losses and three ties this season. Their raiding duo of Sachin (117 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (85 raid points) have done most of the work in attack. Defensively speaking, Sunil (36 tackle points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (33 tackle points) and Neeraj Kumar (23 tackle points) have been the team’s best performers.

SQUADS

Dabang Delhi Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad Patna Pirates Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.