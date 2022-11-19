Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pirates look to reclaim Top 6 spot against reeling Dabang Delhi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates game.
Played: 16 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Patna Pirates: 8 | Tied: 1
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi needs to start winning quickly if it still is to qualify for the playoffs and successfully defend its PKL title. They have won six games and lost eight times. To get a win on Saturday, their talisman Naveen Kumar (149 raid points) needs to hit top gear, while Ashu Malik (93 raid points) and Manjeet (54 raid points) also need to stand up and be counted. In defence, Vishal with 31 tackle points has been their best performer alongside Krishan (30 tackle points), Ravi Kumar (20 tackle points) and Vijay Kumar (17 tackle points).
Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:
Patna Pirates
As far as Patna Pirates are concerned, it will want to get a win after a tie in its previous outing. The three-time champions have managed six wins, five losses and three ties this season. Their raiding duo of Sachin (117 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (85 raid points) have done most of the work in attack. Defensively speaking, Sunil (36 tackle points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (33 tackle points) and Neeraj Kumar (23 tackle points) have been the team’s best performers.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.