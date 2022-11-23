Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

Scores read Jaipur vs Pune [match begins at 7:30pm IST]

Arjun has always been very good. If he comes good, it will be very good for us. The idea is, when the raider comes, we should not allow them to settle, we should tackle. We have some plans, we’ll show you in the match. — Fazel Atrachali Puneri Paltan captain

LINEUPS

Here’s how the two teams line up in this important clash in Hyderabad. Every win counts towards sealing a spot in the top six and consequently the playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Puneri Paltan: Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

MATCH PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers have looked solid this season and are third in the standings with 10 wins and five losses. Arjun Deshwal has been one of the top raiders in the league with 180 raid points. Deshwal has got support from Showman Rahul Chaudhari who has scored 50 raid points. With 34 raid points to his name, V Ajith Kumar has also contributed in offence for the Panthers. In defence, Ankush has starred for the Panthers with 54 tackle points. Skipper Sunil Kumar has chipped in with 45 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has managed 27 tackle points.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have been one of the most consistent teams in the ongoing campaign with 10 wins, four losses and two ties, putting them on top of the standings. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have done most of the damage for them in attack with 115 and 113 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has given Inamdar and Goyat support in attack with 83 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Fazel Atrachali is leading the Paltan by example with 40 tackle points. Sombir has helped his skipper with 28 tackle points, while Sanket Sawant has also chipped in with 19 tackle points.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 19 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | Tied: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

When Puneri Paltan last took to the mat, they managed a last-raid win over Bengaluru Bulls in what was a thrilling contest from start to finish. Here are the highlights

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 23.