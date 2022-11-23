Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali went past the former coach of his franchise, Anup Kumar, to become the most successful captain in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Fazel was tied with Anup (both with 52 wins under their belt) before Puneri Paltan took on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Wednesday. Despite a few jitters, Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur 39-32 to give Fazel his 53rd career win as captain in the league.

Fazel’s wins as captain have come from his time at the helm at Puneri Paltan and U Mumba and he has proven himself to be a keen tactician along with being one of the most lethal defenders in the league.

Infact, earlier this season, Fazel went past Manjeet Chhillar to become the top defender in the league’s history and is the only defender to cross 400 tackle points.

Puneri Paltan stands on top of the points table as things stand (on November 23) and look set to make the playoffs which wil be held in Mumbai between December 13 and 15. The final will also be held in the city on December 17.