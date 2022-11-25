Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Deja vu for Thalaivas; Sagar stretchered off with knee injury

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad on Friday.

Scores read: Jaipur vs Thalaivas

24-16 No Sagar? No problem. Himanshu puts in a vicious tackle and brings down Arjun Deshwal. He has walked away holding his head. Is he bleeding? Looks like a cut there.

24-14 Reza Mirbagheri brings down Narender inches away from the midline and pushes out his dangling hand and upper body away from the midline. Brute force.

23-14 Arjun Deshwal clinically takes out Sahil Gulia

22-14 Ajinkya Pawar can’t repeat his heroics from the Telugu Titans game when he got six points as he is surrounded and brought down by the Panthers defense.

21-14 Ajith Kumar takes out M Abishek

20-14 Narender relies on his speed to send a Jaipur defender out of bounds. Lucky Sharma the man sent out.

HALFTIME: Tamil Thalaivas raiders started with a horrendously off night. For close to the 10 minute mark in the game, Thalaivas had not managed a single raid point. It’s first half a dozen of points came off super tackles. Shadloui-esque right? But right after, Sagar Rathee injured his knee and was stretchered off. Eerily like the Pawan Sehrawat episode. Ashan Kumar has a massive task on his hands as his team seeks a win to stay in the top six comfortably.

20-13 FIRST POINT OF THE NIGHT FOR NARENDER. He picks a point off Sahul Kumar but more importantly, he will go into half time still active on the mat.

20-12 Ajinkya Pawar is fighting. He gets a bonus plus he thwarts a charging Reza Mirbagheri to get two points.

20-10 Ajith Kumar has Mohit before which Arjun Deshwal took out Himanshu.

18-10 Ajinkya Pawar activates. He uses the right flanks and gets two points as he gets his hand quickly across the midline. Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri removed.

18-8 Jaipur, as it stands, is running away with the game. Arjun. Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have to head to the bench.

16-8 Ajith Kumar gets a bonus while Narender fails to score a point after being brought down by Sahul Kumar and concedes one to Jaipur.

14-8 Ajith Kumar takes out Mohit right near the midline as he makes an advanced tackle. The morale of the team is very obviously down. This is a true test of Ashan Kumar’s fabled abilities as a man manager.

13-8 ALL OUT DONE. Jaipur cleans up the Thalaivas. The injury to their captain has really sucked out some of the momentum.

10-7 Arjun Deshwal removes Sahil Gulia. Too easy for Jaipur at this stage.

9-7 Ankush brings down Himanshu

Cruelly like the Pawan Sehrawat episode. How much bad luck has Thalaivas got stuck onto itself?

8-7 Sagar tries to trigger another super tackle but Arjun Deshwal gets a touch and runs off but the more important news is Sagar is writhing in pain. It looks like he has injured his heavily strapped knee. His knee bangs into the mat and it looks trouble for the Thalaivas. Deja vu. Sagar is stretchered off. Meanwhile, the SUPER TACKLE IS AWARDED TO THALAIVAS as Arjun stepped into the lobby without a touch.

8-5 First raid point for Thalaivas with a bonus for Himanshu

8-4 V Ajith Kumar hurts his former side a bit by getting a running hand touch on Mohit.

7-4 Tamil Thalaivas raiders just not working today. Narender is brought down and Ashan Kumar sighs. NO RAID POINT YET FOR THALAIVAS.

6-4 Tamil Thalaivas are backing themselves to manage super tackles on do-or-die raids. Can this defense manage? YES! Brilliant yet again. Arjun is sent to the bench yet again. Himanshu activates the tackle but doesn’t get it all right. Sagar finishes the job.

6-2 Himanshu Singh is brought down by the Jaipur defense. Corners working well for the men in pink. He looks at the referees for a potential bonus but none given.

5-2 Tamil Thalaivas open their account with a slightly shaky super tackle. Sagar does the job for his side.

Tamil Thalaivas are yet to open their account. Pressure on Ashan Kumar as we can see all the mental math happening in his side on the sidelines.

5-0 Arjun Deshwal gets Sahil Gulia while Ajinkya Pawar is brought down by Sahul Kumar

Arjun Deshwal becomes the first to get to 200 raid points this season.

3-0 Sahul Kumar pounces and Narender is sent to the bench.

2-0 Arjun begins with a bonus point.

1-0 Rahul Chaudhari opens the raiding and the score for his side. He takes out the right cover M. Abishek thereby making life a bit easy for Arjun Deshwal. Narender begins with an empty raid.

Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and Jaipur will raid first. Three pronged raiding attack for the Panthers first up.

WHERE THE TWO TEAMS ARE PLACED:

JAIPUR: 2ND on the table

THALAIVA: 7TH on the table

LINEUPS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

TAMIL THALAIVAS: Narender, M Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Take a look at when Jaipur last took to the mat, against Puneri Paltan

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Despite a loss in the last game, Jaipur Pink Panthers are in the top three in the standings with 10 wins and six losses this season. Arjun Deshwal has shown his dominance on the mat with 199 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have also assisted Deshwal by scoring 51 and 39 raid points respectively, while Bhavani Rajput has managed 34 raid points. In defence, Ankush has been their main man as he has scored 56 tackle points. Captain Sunil Kumar has also played a crucial role in defence by adding 46 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has scored 27 tackle points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Tamil: 2 | Jaipur: 3 | Tie: 2

Tamil Thalaivas are unbeaten in their last three matches and they have seven wins, six losses and three ties so far. Narender has been the team’s biggest attacking threat and has scored 169 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar has helped Narender with 64 raid points, while Himanshu Singh has looked good in bits and pieces for his 32 raid points. As far as their defence is concerned, Sagar has been reliable for the Thalaivas with 51 tackle points. The Thalaivas captain has got support from Sahil Gulia who has scored 41 tackle points, while M. Abishek has picked up 28 tackle points.

SQUADS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 25