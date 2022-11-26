Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Scores read U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors:

HALFTIME: Just a two-point lead for U Mumba but Bengal Warriors have been the scrappier side of the two. Maninder has been supported well by Shrikant Jadhav, something Ashish is trying to do for Guman. Bengal’s defense woke up after that all out was inflicted but this unit will have to fire in tandem to keep a very fiesty U Mumba attack quiet. U Mumba will focus on keeping the Mani-Shrikant pair on the bench.

23-21 TWO POINTS for Maninder. Bonus plus a touch on Ashish.

23-19 FINALLY. ALL OUT INFLICTED. Left cover comes in to push Ashish out via the right flank.

22-16 Maninder ESCAPES! Satywan goes for Maninder’s legs but gets no support from the other man on the mat.

22-15 Girish Ernak! What are you doing? Ashish gets a bonus and a big toe touch on Girish. The all-out EVADED YET AGAIN. Pardeep can’t help but giggle from the stands.

20-15 Maninder takes out Harendra Kumar. One man left.

20-14 Shrikanrt Jadhav had the chance to inflict the all-out but is pushed out by the two on the mat. Shrikant Jadhav and Rinku have gone out.

18-13 One man left for Mumba. Rinku is swapped for Shivam Anil. He gets a touch on Girish Ernak. All out evaded.

16-13 Shrikant Jadhav gets Rahul Sethpal

16-12 Jai Bhagwan comes in for his do-or-die attempt. He gets a bonus but as he runs from side to side, the defense cuts him as he makes his way towards the right corner. He gets the bonus point though

15-11 Maninder fails in his do-or-die attempt with a three-man defense bringing him down. SUPER TACKLE. Rinku holds on to Maninder’s legs and that’s that. But hold on. Did one of the defenders go out of bounds? YES. But it was a defender who was not part of the tackle. So the super tackle stays. U Mumba has challenged this decision. Mohit seems to be the point of contention because we see his foot out of the playing surface with no other part of his body inside the playing area. 2 points to U Mumba but Bengal gets the one point.

7 minutes left in this half.

13-10 Shubham and Girish Ernak comebine with a backhold and dash to sandwich Guman and bring him down. Incredible.

13-9 Harender has gifted his first point of the night as Shrikant gets a point off him

13-8 Vaibhav Garje brings down Ashish with a lethal anklehold. He plucks him out of the air and thumps him down. Wrestling moves.

13-7 Manoj Gowda can’t control his momentum as he enters the lobbies without a touch.

12-7 Jai Bhagwan’s rut continues. Bengal’s defense brings him down on the left. Point to Girish Ernak

12-6 Bengal opens its tackle account with Vaibhav Garje bringing down Ashish

12-5 Bonus for Maninder. He’s going to be more careful this time around

12-4 Less than eight minutes into the game and BENGAL HAS BEEN CLEANED UP! ALL OUT INFLICTED. Guman removes both Sakthivel R and Girish Maruti Ernak

8-4 TWO POINTS FOR BENGAL. Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus and Mohit to help his side

8-2 TWO POINTS FOR MUMBA. Manoj Gowda and Shubham Shinde end up gifting touches to Guman Singh as he runs across the mat to make it past the midline along the left flank.

6-2 Maninder is sent back as soon as he came in. He was too deep with a circling defending line. Back on the bench.

5-2 Ashish takes out Vaibhav Garje.

4-2 JUST ONE POINT. Shrikant Jadhav goes in on a do-or-die raid and Rinku goes for his ankle. But he stretches out after being floored as Rinku is alone in the tackle and gets the point. No bonus though.

4-1 Ashish gets a point with a big kick on Balaji D who moved to the left corner

3-1 Guman Singh gets a running hand touch on Girish Ernak. So advantage U Mumba with the ace raider and defender for the Warriors currently warming the bench.

2-1 Maninder is brought down and a circle of red shirts circle him to bring him down. Maninder on the bench.

1-1 Guman Singh also deals in bonuses to begin with. Fairly straightforward and reasonably cautious from both raiders. Their teams rely on them almost entirely to get firing in raids so you can understand the slow starts.

0-1 Maninder Singh starts with a bonus. Keeping things simple to start with.

U Mumba won the toss and Bengal will raid first.

LINEUPS

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

U Mumba are currently near the bottom of the table with eight wins and eight losses. Guman Singh has been the ace raider for U Mumba with 103 raid points so far. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have provided support to Guman with 69 and 54 raid points respectively. In defence, Rinku has stood tall for the Mumboys with 43 tackle points. Surinder Singh and Mohit have also chipped in with 31 and 30 tackle points respectively. Ashish has showcased his defensive skills with 21 tackle points while Harendra Kumar has also got 21 tackle points for U Mumba.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have secured eight wins, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Maninder Singh has looked calm and composed in offence and has scored 185 raid points for the Warriors. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have made their experience count with 79 and 42 raid points respectively. Girish Maruti Ernak was on top of his game in his previous match and has scored 46 tackle points in this campaign so far. He has got support from Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have amassed 29 and 25 tackle points respectively.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors have met on 17 occasions. U Mumba have got the upper hand with 12 wins while Bengal Warriors have secured a win in four matches. One match ended in a tie

SQUADS U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.