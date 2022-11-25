Gujarat Giants 11-5 Dabang Delhi live score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Parteek Dhaiya inflicts early all-out to hurt Delhi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Friday.

Scores read: Delhi vs Gujarat

5-11 Chandran Ranjit picks up Krishan Dhull to keep the scoreline ticking

5-10 Business as usual for Naveen as a double anklehold on him by Sourav Gulia fails

4-10 Good response from Delhi as lines of defense help Sandeep Dhull keep Sonu down very close to the midline

3-10 PARTEEK DHAIYA! WHAT A START. He takes one defender, falls, turns, takes a touch on the second defender and gets to the midline. ALL OUT INFLICTED.

3-6 Sourav Gulia comes in with a lethal dash to get Naveen to the bench

3-5 Gujarat Giants is chipping away at points courtesy Parteek Dhaiya as he gets a solid kick on Vijay Malik.

3-4 Easiest point conceded as Baldev gifts Naveen a point. Naveen rolls effortlessly to the midline.

2-4 Krishan Kumar Hooda is distraught as his defense makes an error again and goes for a hold on Parteek that’s pointless as he uses his height to touch the midline. Vishal the man who is out.

2-3 Naveen picks a bonus point. His sprightly court-to-court movement encouraging for Delhi.

1-3 Multiple points? Sonu does so well to manage to touch the midline and he gets THREE POINTS for his effort. He takes out Dipak, Sandeep Dhull and Krishan

1-0 Empty raid for Naveen. Gujarat’s high line defense denies the man a bonus

1-0 Delhi’s defense starts with a bang with Ashu Malik holding both of Chandran Ranjit’s legs and bringing him down on the left flank.

Dabang Delhi has won the toss and Gujarat will raid first.

STARTING 7

Gujarat Giants: Sonu, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dhaiya, Chandran Ranjit, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Dipak, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

H2H RECORD

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 11 | Dabang Delhi: 4 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Tie: 2

TEAM PREVIEWS

Gujarat Giants have secured five wins, suffered nine losses and played out a tie so far. Rakesh has been in formidable raiding form with 126 raid points for the Giants, meaning a lot depends on how he fares in the match. He has got good assistance from all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 83 and 78 raid points respectively. Soura Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have been the leading defenders for the Giants with 25 and 24 tackle points respectively. Rinku Narwal has also contributed 22 tackle points for the Giants.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi K.C. have eight wins and eight losses this season. Their captain Naveen Kumar is leading the team with 172 raid points. Ashu Malik has complemented Naveen well with 101 raid points. Another young raider, Manjeet has played his part with 54 raid points for Dabang Delhi K.C.. In defence, Vishal has been their best player with 40 tackle points. Krishan has also been an asset in defence with 33 tackle points. Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda’s experience can also come in handy for the Dabang Delhi K.C defence.

SQUADS GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

The Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 25