Telugu Titans 4-11 Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil leads early with all-out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Scores will read as Telugu vs Tamil:

2-3 Pawar gets a tag on Muhammed Shihas.

2-2 K Hanumanthu picsk up Abhishek in the do-or-die raid.

2-1 A bonus for Narender.

1-1 Ajinkya Pawar goes int the raid and he picks up Parvesh Bhainswal to bring Narender on court.

1-0 A weird decision by Thalaivas to raid first after winning the toss but it doesn’t work as Narender who comes in the first raid of the game has been tackled, by whom? By Siddharth Desai!

Toss Update

Tamil Thalaivas won the toss and chose to raid first.

Previous Encounter

Telugu Titans lost 31-39 against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous encounter on 5th November.

Players to watch out for

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha

Lineups Out!

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Nader, Muhammed Shihas

Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu

Head-to-head record

Played: 11 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 5 | Tied: 1

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans has two wins and 17 losses in its Pro Kabaddi Season 9 campaign. Siddharth Desai has been the most dominating raider for the Titans with 142 raid points but there has been a lack of support in the raiding department for the Baahubali. They have got the likes of Vijay, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat and Abhishek Singh in their raiding unit who have scored in the 30-40 raid points range. On the defensive front, the duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have amassed 44 and 43 tackle points for the Titans, while Ankit has also chipped in with 22 tackle points.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Tamil Thalaivas

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas has been one of the clinical sides of the tournament with eight wins, seven losses and four ties. Narender is leading the charts for the Thalaivas in the attack with 200 raid points and has been accompanied by Ajinkya Pawar who has produced 86 raid points. Himanshu Singh has also made his presence felt with 36 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Sagar has been the main tackler for the Thalaivas with 53 tackle points. Sahil Gulia has also been vital for the team as he has 47 tackle points to his name. M. Abishek has also been decent for the Thalaivas with 31 tackle points.

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3