Telugu Titans 4-11 Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil leads early with all-out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Scores will read as Telugu vs Tamil:
2-3 Pawar gets a tag on Muhammed Shihas.
2-2 K Hanumanthu picsk up Abhishek in the do-or-die raid.
2-1 A bonus for Narender.
1-1 Ajinkya Pawar goes int the raid and he picks up Parvesh Bhainswal to bring Narender on court.
1-0 A weird decision by Thalaivas to raid first after winning the toss but it doesn’t work as Narender who comes in the first raid of the game has been tackled, by whom? By Siddharth Desai!
Tamil Thalaivas won the toss and chose to raid first.
Telugu Titans lost 31-39 against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous encounter on 5th November.
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai
Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Nader, Muhammed Shihas
Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu
Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj
Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha
Played: 11 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 5 | Tied: 1
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26
PREVIEW
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans has two wins and 17 losses in its Pro Kabaddi Season 9 campaign. Siddharth Desai has been the most dominating raider for the Titans with 142 raid points but there has been a lack of support in the raiding department for the Baahubali. They have got the likes of Vijay, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat and Abhishek Singh in their raiding unit who have scored in the 30-40 raid points range. On the defensive front, the duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have amassed 44 and 43 tackle points for the Titans, while Ankit has also chipped in with 22 tackle points.
Tamil Thalaivas
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas has been one of the clinical sides of the tournament with eight wins, seven losses and four ties. Narender is leading the charts for the Thalaivas in the attack with 200 raid points and has been accompanied by Ajinkya Pawar who has produced 86 raid points. Himanshu Singh has also made his presence felt with 36 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Sagar has been the main tackler for the Thalaivas with 53 tackle points. Sahil Gulia has also been vital for the team as he has 47 tackle points to his name. M. Abishek has also been decent for the Thalaivas with 31 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3