Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Narender & co. look to do double against Naveen’s men

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26
PREVIEW
Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi head into this game after suffering a narrow defeat in their last encounter. They have nine wins and nine losses, which highlights their inconsistency. Their talisman Naveen Kumar has been amongst the top raiders in the league with 194 raid points. The Dabang skipper has had help in attack from Ashu Malik, who has scored 117 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also shown their potential with 56 and 55 raid points respectively. In defence, Vishal has been their most trusted defender with 47 tackle points, while Krishan has chipped in with 33 tackle points. Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Dhull have contributed 20 and 18 tackle points respectively.
Tamil Thalaivas
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas has been a team which has got better as the season progressed. The Thalaivas have eight wins, seven losses and three ties so far. Narender has been in top form in offence with 186 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar has also added good value to the side with 80 raid points. Himanshu Singh has been their next-best raider with 36 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Sagar has led the Thalaivas from the front with 53 tackle points. Sahil Gulia has contributed 44 tackle points, while M. Abishek has managed 30 tackle points.
The Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 30.