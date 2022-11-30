Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Narender & co. look to do double against Naveen’s men

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi head into this game after suffering a narrow defeat in their last encounter. They have nine wins and nine losses, which highlights their inconsistency. Their talisman Naveen Kumar has been amongst the top raiders in the league with 194 raid points. The Dabang skipper has had help in attack from Ashu Malik, who has scored 117 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also shown their potential with 56 and 55 raid points respectively. In defence, Vishal has been their most trusted defender with 47 tackle points, while Krishan has chipped in with 33 tackle points. Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Dhull have contributed 20 and 18 tackle points respectively.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Tamil Thalaivas

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas has been a team which has got better as the season progressed. The Thalaivas have eight wins, seven losses and three ties so far. Narender has been in top form in offence with 186 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar has also added good value to the side with 80 raid points. Himanshu Singh has been their next-best raider with 36 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Sagar has led the Thalaivas from the front with 53 tackle points. Sahil Gulia has contributed 44 tackle points, while M. Abishek has managed 30 tackle points.

SQUADS

DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 30.