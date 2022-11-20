Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; Lineups out as Naveen & co. look to continue winning streak

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi game.

Players to watch out for

Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan

Dabang Delhi: Amit Hooda

7:10 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan, Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Sunny Sehrawat, Jaideep Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossien Bastami

Dabang Delhi: Amit Hooda, Naveen Kumar, Dipak, Vishal, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Dhull

Previous Encounter

Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the previous encounter on 17th October.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 11 | Dabang Delhi: 4 | Haryana Steelers: 7 | Tied: 1

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

PREVIEW

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers find itself in the 10th spot in the standings and has five wins, eight losses and two ties. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been their main raiders with 113 and 109 raid points respectively. K.Prapanjan looked good in attack for the Steelers in the previous match and he will look to continue from where he left off. Jaideep Dahiya has been the best defender for them with 42 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal has contributed 26 tackle points. All-rounders Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have made their presence felt with 20 tackle points each.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi won last night and has seven wins and eight losses so far. Naveen Kumar has been standing tall in attack and has scored more than 150 raid points and he’s been supported by Ashu Malik, who has managed almost 100 raid points so far while Manjeet has chipped in with more than 50 raid points this season. In defence, Vishal and Krishan have been leading the way for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 30 or more tackle points for them, while Ravi Kumar has chipped in with 20 tackle points.

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal DABAND DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 20.