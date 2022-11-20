Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; Lineups out as Naveen & co. look to continue winning streak

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi game.
Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan
Dabang Delhi: Amit Hooda
Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan, Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Sunny Sehrawat, Jaideep Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossien Bastami
Dabang Delhi: Amit Hooda, Naveen Kumar, Dipak, Vishal, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Dhull
Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the previous encounter on 17th October.
Played: 11 | Dabang Delhi: 4 | Haryana Steelers: 7 | Tied: 1
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers find itself in the 10th spot in the standings and has five wins, eight losses and two ties. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been their main raiders with 113 and 109 raid points respectively. K.Prapanjan looked good in attack for the Steelers in the previous match and he will look to continue from where he left off. Jaideep Dahiya has been the best defender for them with 42 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal has contributed 26 tackle points. All-rounders Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have made their presence felt with 20 tackle points each.
Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi won last night and has seven wins and eight losses so far. Naveen Kumar has been standing tall in attack and has scored more than 150 raid points and he’s been supported by Ashu Malik, who has managed almost 100 raid points so far while Manjeet has chipped in with more than 50 raid points this season. In defence, Vishal and Krishan have been leading the way for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 30 or more tackle points for them, while Ravi Kumar has chipped in with 20 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 20.