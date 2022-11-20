Bengaluru Bulls 16-29 Puneri Paltan Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan inflicts 2nd all-out on Bulls; leads by 13 points at the moment

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan game.

The second game is underway, scores will read as Bengaluru vs Puneri:

13-29 Sombir tackles the only man in form for the Bulls today, Neeraj Narwal for a point.

13-28 Bonus for Neeraj Narwal.

12-28 Bharat in the raid and fails yet again as he goes in the lobby! The wait for first point still continues for Bharat.

12-27 Aslam Inamdar in the raid and he gets a tag on Mahender Singh.

12-26 Mohit Goyat cleans up the defence to inflict another all-out on the Bulls! Ran Singh and Saurabh Nandal goes out to comeback with full 7 men in the mat.

12-22 Neeraj Narwal in the do-or-die raid and he tries everything to snatch a point from Puneri but a tremendous effort from the defense to stay away and dash him in the dying seconds of the raid.

12-21 Akash Shinde comes in the raid and he was quick enough to create panic in the defence and gets a point of Mahender Singh via a kick.

12-20 Mohit Goyat in the raid in front of the three-men defence and Neeraj Narwal!!! He jumps and attacks both feet and tackles him for another SUPER TACKLE for the Bulls! This is good stuff from Neeraj.

HALF-TIME!

10-20 A bonus for Neeraj Narwal in the do-or-die raid.

9-20 Sudhakar goes out of the line and another point for Puneri.

9-19 A SUPER TACKLE by Mayur Kadam as he gets Aslam Inamdar this time who fails against the three-men defence.

7-19 Neeraj Narwal in the raid and he gets Abinesh Nadarajan plus a bonus as well.

5-19 Aslam in the raid and he gets the touchpoints of Bharat and Aman. Bharat has been sent off fourth time!

5-17 Neeraj Narwal finally breaks the flow for Puneri as he takes the touchpoint of Sanket in the do-or-die raid.

4-17 Mohit Goyat in the raid and he gets a tag on Mahender Singh.

4-16 Saurabh Nandal attempts a double ankle hold on Aslam and Aman just waited and did not engage to tackle Aslam, thus, he goes away shrugging Nandal with his point.

4-15 Abinesh Nadarajan in the act once again, he tackles Vikash this time.

4-14 A bonus for Akash Shinde.

4-13 Abinesh Nadarajan dashed Bharat and it is three unsuccessful raid by Bharat.

4-12 A very smart raid by Mohit Goyat to clean both defenders and inflict an early all-out on Bengaluru.

4-8 Vikash Kandola comes in the do-or-die raid and Mohit Goyat tackles him for a point.

4-7 Mohit Goyat gets the point of Ran Singh in the raid.

4-6 Akash Shinde in the raid and he lured Mahender Singh into him and goes back with his point.

4-5 Bharat has been tackled for the second time in the raid and this time it is Mohit Goyat.

4-4 Mahender Singh tackles Aslam Inamdar to level the score.

3-4 Vikash Kandola in the doo-or-die raid and he gets the touchpoint of Sanket Sawant.

2-4 Mohit Goyat in the do-or-die raid and he gets a tag on Aman.

2-3 Bharat enters the lobby without getting a touch on any defenders and he goes away.

2-2 Neeraj Narwal has been thumped down, quite erractically by the defence of Pune as Akash Shinde gets the point.

1-1 Akash Shinde gets the bonus to open Pune’s points account in the game.

1-0 Vikash Kandola starts the proceedings for Bengaluru with a touchpoint of Aslam Inamdar in the very first raid itself.

Toss Update

Puneri Paltan won the toss, Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

PKL Live Update

Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 42-30 in the first encounter of the night and jumps on the fifth position.

PKL Live Update

Dabang Delhi leads 36-25 against Haryana Steelers in the first game with 5 minutes left in the clock.

Previous Encounter

Bengaluru Bulls beat Puneri Paltan 41-39 in the previous encounter on 9th October.

Lineups Out!

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Abhinesh Nadarajan

Players to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Head-to-Head record

Played: 15 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | Tied: 0

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls is placed at the top of the table with 10 wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has been a player the Bulls can bank on as their star raider since he’s scored 177 raid points so far. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have supported him in the raiding department with 84 and 59 raid points respectively. As far as the defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been their best defender in the campaign with 49 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have assisted Nandal with 33 and 28 tackle points respectively. Furthermore, Neeraj Narwal has also shown his defensive skills with 18 tackle points.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, is placed second in the standings with nine wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have looked explosive on the mat for the Paltan with 109 and 107 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also got himself going this season with 77 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been a pillar for the Paltan with 40 tackle points and Sombir has helped his skipper with 27 tackle points. Sanket Sawant has been their next-best defender with 18 tackle points.

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 20.