Star raider Pawan Sehrawat will return to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 9), albeit not on the mat. The Tamil Thalaivas player will join the commentary panel of the league as the ninth edition heads towards the business end.

The 23-year-old will make his first appearance in front of the camera on Friday as the league goes non-stop without a break until the end of the group stage.

Sehrawat was roped in by the Thalaivas for a whopping INR 2.23 CR, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league. However, he sustained an injury in the very first game his side played this season, stretchered off with an injury to his knee in the first 10 minutes of Thalaivas’ clash against Gujarat Giants.

He underwent a surgery on his right knee, for what looks most likely to be an ACL injury, effectively ruling him out of action this season.

Sehrawat is a celebrated raider who has 987 raid points to his name is currently placed fifth in the all-time raid points tally in PKL history behind UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal (1533 points*), Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh (1201*), Rahul Chaudhari (1023*) and Deepak Niwas Hooda (1019*) - all currently active and will be itching to make up for lost time when he returns next season.