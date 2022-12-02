Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Sachin & co. face Parteek Dahiya’s Gujarat in must-win clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Friday.
Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia
Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya
Played: 10 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Patna Pirates: 5 | Tied: 0
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
PREVIEW
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates has lost its last two matches and it is currently in the ninth position with seven wins, eight losses and three ties. Sachin has been the shining star for the three-time champions with his 155 raid points, while Rohit Gulia has also lived up to his billing with 126 raid points. In defence, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been stunning for the Pirates with 65 tackle points. Sunil has also given Chiyaneh support with 37 tackle points and skipper Neeraj Kumar has chipped in with 24 tackle points.
Gujarat Giants
Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants find itself second from bottom on the points table with six wins, 11 losses and a tie. Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh have been in tremendous form for the Giants with 131 and 128 raid points respectively. They also have good support from captain Chandran Ranjit, who has scored 94 raid points. As far as their defence goes, the duo of Arkam Shaikh and Sourav Gulia have been their best performers with 31 and 30 tackle points respectively, while Rinku Narwal has managed 24 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.