Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Sachin & co. face Parteek Dahiya’s Gujarat in must-win clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Friday.

Players to watch out for

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya

Head-to-head record

Played: 10 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Patna Pirates: 5 | Tied: 0

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi

Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23

Lost 35-33 to UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Puneri Paltan 51-39

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates has lost its last two matches and it is currently in the ninth position with seven wins, eight losses and three ties. Sachin has been the shining star for the three-time champions with his 155 raid points, while Rohit Gulia has also lived up to his billing with 126 raid points. In defence, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been stunning for the Pirates with 65 tackle points. Sunil has also given Chiyaneh support with 37 tackle points and skipper Neeraj Kumar has chipped in with 24 tackle points.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Gujarat Giants

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants find itself second from bottom on the points table with six wins, 11 losses and a tie. Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh have been in tremendous form for the Giants with 131 and 128 raid points respectively. They also have good support from captain Chandran Ranjit, who has scored 94 raid points. As far as their defence goes, the duo of Arkam Shaikh and Sourav Gulia have been their best performers with 31 and 30 tackle points respectively, while Rinku Narwal has managed 24 tackle points.

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.