Haryana Steelers 14-12 Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Meetu, Jaideep lead Haryana to comeback against Bengal; Haryana leads by 2 points at halftime

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Friday.

The third game is underway, scores will read as Haryana vs Bengal:

HALF-TIME!

14-12 A two point lead at the half-time for the Steelers as they caught Deepak who came in the do-or-die raid for Bengal.

13-12 Meetu goes in the do-or-die raid and puts Haryana back in lead by getting a running hand touch on Shubham Shinde.

12-12 A SUPER TACKLE by Jaideep Dahiya to dash Shrikant Jadhav to level the scores.

10-12 Prapanjan has been brought in from the bench and he takes Vaibhav Garj in the raid. Super-sub!

9-12 Maninder Singh comes in the raid in front of three-man defence, and touches Rakesh Narwal.

9-11 Jadhav takes Nitin Rawal out this time in the raid.

9-10 Rakesh Narwal uses his hieght to take Girish Maruti Ernak out.

8-10 Shrikant Jadhav goes in the do-or-die raid and he touches Mohit Nandal this time to extend the lead by 2 points.

8-9 Vaibhav Garje shines again in defence as he caught Manjeet this time, Bengal back in lead.

8-8 Deepak fails to come back with a point in raid as Monu Hooda grabs him by both legs to tackle him.

7-8 Vaibhav Garje finally tackles Meetu Sharma to put Bengal in the lead for the first time in the game.

7-7 Shrikant Jadhav takes Jaideep Dahiya to restore parity.

7-6 Meetu Sharma gets the point of Girish Ernak with a brillant sliding toe touch.

6-6 Deepak Hooda gets a tag on Manjeet.

6-5 Rakesh Narwal goes out of bounds in the raid.

6-4 Maninder has been thumped down by the Haryana defence.

5-4 Meetu Sharma gets the touchpoint of Vaibhav Garje.

4-4 A bonus for Maninder Singh to level the score.

4-3 Shubham Shinde tackles Manjeet and the defence of both the teams are doing the bulk scoring at the moment.

4-2 Shrikant Jadhav comes in for a do-or-die raid for Bengal and it is the deadly-duo of Jai-Mo to tackle Shrikant.

3-2 Meetu Sharma comes in the do-or-die raid and brillaint job done by the defence of Bengal to tackle him this time.

3-1 Maninder Singh comes in the do-or-die raid and has been ushered off the mat by in-form Mohit Nandal.

2-1 Meetu Sharma gets a running hand touch on Vaibhav Garje.

1-1 A bonus for Manjeet but he has been tackled by Girish Maruti Ernak in the first raid.

Toss Update

Bengal Warriors won the toss, Haryana Steeelers will raid first.

PKL Live Update

Gujarat Giants beat Patna Pirates 40-34. in the second clash of the night.

Previous Encounter

Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors 41-33 in the previous encounter on 8th October.

Players to watch out for

Haryana Steelers: Mohit Nandal

Bengal Warriors Deepak Hooda

Lineups Out!

Haryana Steelers: Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Monu Hooda, Rakesh Narwal.

Bengal Warriors Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak, Balaji D.

Head-to-head record

Played: 7 | Haryana Steelers: 6 | Bengal Warriors: 1 | Tied: 0

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Patna Pirates 33-23

Beat U Mumba 35-33

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas

PREVIEW

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers has looked impressive in recent matches and it has seven wins, nine losses and two ties. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been the leaders of the Steelers’ raiding unit with 137 and 126 raid points respectively. The Steelers also have the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal, all of whom are capable of contributing through their raids. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top defender this season with 47 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Nitin Rawal have assisted Dahiya with 37 and 28 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with its performances this season and it has eight wins and eight losses along with two ties. Maninder Singh has been in good raiding form and has amassed 208 raid points so far. Shrikant Jadhav has also been vital for the Warriors in offence with 93 raid points, while all-rounder Deepak Hooda has chipped in with 46 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has stood tall with 49 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have managed 34 and 28 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.