Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana faces U Mumba in must-win clash ahead of playoffs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Haryana Steelers: Meetu Sharma
U Mumba: Ashish
Played: 12 | Haryana Steelers: 4 | U Mumba: 7 | Tied: 1
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers has six wins nine losses and two ties so far in Season 9. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been their biggest threats in attack with 130 and 121 raid points respectively. K. Prapanjan has been the team’s next-best raider with 38 raid points and he will look to raise his game in the upcoming encounters. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top performer with 47 tackle points. Mohit Nandal has helped Dahiya in defence with 30 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have also chipped in with 23 and 21 tackle points respectively.
U Mumba
On the other hand, it has been a season full of ups and downs for U Mumba as it has nine wins and eight losses so far. Guman Singh has been the lead raider for the Mumboys with 117 raid points. Ashish (80 raid points) and Jai Bhagwan (55 raid points) have assisted Guman. In defence, Rinku has been the best defender for U Mumba with 48 tackle points. Mohit and Surinder Singh have also made handy contributions in defence with 33 and 31 tackle points respectively.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 29.