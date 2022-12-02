UP Yoddhas 19-14 U Mumba Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP leads with all-out; Pardeep, Guman start good

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba in Hyderabad on Friday.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as UP vs Mumba:

HALF-TIME!

19-14 Poor from Mumba’s raiders, as Jai Bhagwan gave his point to Sandeep who tackled him and allow UP to extend the lead to five points at halftme.

18-14 Guman Singh goes in the raid, Sumit attacks his legs with double leg hold and in comes Gurdeep along with Nitesh to thump the long man for a point.

17-14 Pardeep has been tackled by Surinder Singh which resulted in the deficit being reduced to only three points.

17-13 A bonus for Guman Singh.

17-12 Rohit Tomar go out as Guman Singh gets a tag on him.

17-11 Pardeep takes Mohit this time in the raid.

16-11 A bonus for Jai Bhagwan but he has been tackled by ex-captain Nitesh Kumar to help UP INFLICT AN ALL-OUT ON U MUMBA!

13-10 Pardeep touches Ashish to reduce Mumba with one man on the mat.

12-10 Ashish gets a bonus in the do-or-die raid.

12-9 A SUPER RAID from the dubki king! He is a superstar for some reason, an error from the defence resulted in three points for Pardeep. Rinku, Surinder Singh and Guman Singh go out.

9-9 Sandeep Narwal fails yet again while raiding as he has been tackled, however, Harendra Kumar too has to go out as he goes out of bounds.

8-8 Pardeep levels the score with the point of Mohit in the do-or-die raid.

7-8 Jai Bhagwan fails yet again in the do-or-die raid as Nitesh Kumar tackels him for a point.

6-8 Harendra Kumar shines this time as he tackled Pardeep Narwal in the defence.

6-7 Guman Singh picks Gurdeep in the do-or-die raid.

6-6 Rohit Tomar changes the course of this game with a blink of an eye as he goes in the raid and comes back with three touchpoints! A SUPER RAID to put UP Yoddhas in the lead for the very first time in the game. U Mumba reviews it for a two-point raid, and they won the review as Rohit Tomar is being given the touchpoints of Mohit and Ashish. Surinder Singh escapes as the score levels on six all!

4-6 Sandeep Narwal comes in the raid and he hs been dashed out by Surinder Singh.

4-5 Guman Singh takes the bonus in return.

4-4 Bonus for Rohit Tomar to level the score.

3-4 Jai Bhagwan comes in the do-or-die raid and he looks tentative as Ashu Singh pounces on him to grab him by his legs to tackle him for a point.

2-4 Pardeep comes in the raid and he has been tackled by Mohit, what does this mean? This means Surinder Singh will be back on the mat.

2-3 Pardeek takes bonus in return to open his account in this game.

1-3 A bonus for Guman Singh.

1-2 Rohit Tomar starts the proceedings for UP, he didn’t even break a sweat to send opposition captain - Surinder Singh out on the bench.

0-2 Guman Singh comes in the first raid of the game, and he is on song to start well. He takes Sandeep Narwal and Gurdeep with a running hand touch. Multi-point raid to start.

Toss Update

UP Yoddhas won the toss, U Mumba will raid first.

Live Action

Stay tuned as the live action is coming up soon.

Previous Encounter

U Mumba beat UP Yoddhas 23-30 in the previous encounter on 10th October.

Players to watch out for

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

U Mumba: Rinku

7:10 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

U Mumba: Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish, Guman Singh, Harendra Singh, Surinder SIngh, Mohit

Head-to-head record

Played: 9 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | U Mumba: 1 | Tied: 1

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas has looked in good form in recent games and the Pardeep Narwal-led team have won 10 matches, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Pardeep Narwal holds the key for the Yoddhas having scored 185 raid points this season. Surender Gill has also made a statement in offence with 132 raid points while Rohit Tomar has chipped in with 52 raid points. On the defensive front, Sumit has been sensational for the Yoddhas with 45 tackle points. Ashu Singh is not far behind Sumit having accumulated 42 tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have contributed 29 and 27 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

U Mumba

On the other hand, U Mumba has been inconsistent all season and has nine wins and nine losses as a result. Guman Singh has been its go-to man in attack as he has scored 120 raid points. He has been supported by Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have amassed 86 and 61 raid points respectively. Defensively, Rinku has been a reliable player for U Mumba as he has scored 54 tackle points. The likes of Mohit and skipper Surinder Singh have also made their presence felt with 36 and 31 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.