Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur, Puneri qualify to knockouts; UP jump to 3rd - table updated after Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddhas defeated U Mumba 38-28 in the first encounter of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, 2nd December.

The 10-point win over Mumba helped UP jump to 3rd place on the points table.

Patna Pirates suffered a 6-point loss against Gujarat Giants in the second clash on the night, which saw Gujarat keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Haryana Steelers got the better of Bengal Warriors to register a 32-26 win over Bengal Warriors and jump into the seventh position just behind Dabang Delhi.

After today’s results, Jaipur and Puneri became the first two teams to qualify for the playoffs this season.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 30

MATCH 1: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 3: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors