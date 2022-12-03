PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Maninder’s Bengal seek 5 points in must-win clash against Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 9: Catch the live actions, score, updates and commentary from the PKL fixture at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 December, 2022 20:41 IST
Catch all the live updates from Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors game.

Catch all the live updates from Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors game. | Photo Credit: PKL

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Saturday.

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers has looked in sublime form in recent matches and the Top Cats have 13 wins and six losses to their tally. Arjun Deshwal has been the top raider this season with 242 raid points. They have also got V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari in their raiding unit who have notched up 56 raid points apiece. The young Bhavani Rajput has also made his mark with 35 raid points. Ankush has been on the top of his game in defence as has secured 71 tackle points. Sahil Kumar has also been effective for the Panthers with 50 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has also looked good for his 35 tackle points.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors is coming into this game after a loss in its previous encounter and it has eight wins, nine losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been an asset for the Warriors with 213 raid points and Shrikant Jadhav has assisted him with 100 raid points. The experienced Deepak Hooda has managed to score 47 raid points. As far as the defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has looked solid for the Warriors with 51 tackle points. Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have added value to the defence with 39 and 30 tackle points.   

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
BENGAL WARRIORS
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar.
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.

