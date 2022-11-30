Bengaluru Bulls 8-13 Jaipur Pink Panthers Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur lead early with an all-out on Bulls

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Scores will read as Bengaluru Vs Jaipur:

7-11

4-11 A bonus for Deshwal.

4-10 Harmanjit Singh goes in the raid to avoid an all-out but he fails to do so as Sunil Kumar goes for a tackle and is successfully doing that. There we go, Jaipur has inflicted an all-out of the Bulls.

3-7 Arjun picks up the touchpoint of Saurabh Nandal in the do-or-die raid and the all-out is very near for Bengaluru as there is only one player on the mat for the Bulls.

3-6 Sachin Narwal goes in the do-or-die raid and Ankush tackles him for a point.

3-5 An error from Neeraj Narwal who gave his tag to V Ajith Kumar.

3-4 A bonus for Vikash in the do-or-die raid but he has been tackled this time.

2-3 Mahender Singh gets an amazing tackle point of Arjun Deshwal as he goes for thigh hold and Arjun could not do anything but surrender.

1-3 V Ajith Kumar goes in the raid and he takes the touchpoint of Aman who attempted an ankle hold on him.

1-2 Sahul Kumar gets his revenge instantly as he tackles Bharat to send him out in the bench.

1-1 Rahul Chaudhari continues to take a point in the first raid of the game, this time he picks up Neeraj Narwal.

1-0 Bharat goes in the raid and he starts the game with a point of Sahul.

Toss Update

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss, Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

Previous Encounter

Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31 in the previous encounter on 30th October.

Lineups Out!

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush

Players to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ankush

Head-to-head record

Played: 16 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7 | Tied: 1

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41

Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

Beat Telugu Titans 48-28

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls has enjoyed a good season with 11 wins, six losses and one tie and they can go second in the standings with a win on Wednesday. Bharat has been the brightest star for the Bulls with 219 raid points. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have also looked good in the raiding department with 101 and 71 raid points respectively. Defensively, Saurabh Nandal has led the team from the front with 54 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have supported Nandal with 41 and 34 tackle points respectively while Neeraj Narwal has chipped in with 20 tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers has also been one of the top sides in the competition and it has 12 wins and six losses so far. Arjun Deshwal has been in dominant form for the Panthers this season with 229 raid points. He has got some support from Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar who have contributed 55 and 51 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Ankush has been their best performer with 67 tackle points. With 48 tackle points, Sunil Kumar has also supported Ankush, while Sahul Kumar has managed 33 tackle points.

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 30.