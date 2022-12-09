Puneri Paltan 6-3 UP Yoddhas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Aditya Shinde starts with super raid

The second game is underway, scores will raid as Puneri vs UP:

4-2

3-2 Rohit Tomar makes it a one-point deficit as he takes the point of Akash Chaudhary.

3-1 Durgesh goes in the raid and starts with a touchpoint of Rakesh Ram.

3-0 A SUPER RAID to start with for Aditya Shinde. He takes the points of Rohit Tomar and Babu M along with a bonus as well.

Toss Update

U.P. Yoddhas team won the toss and selected the court. Puneri will raid first

Lineups Out!

Puneri Paltan: Harsh Lad, Akash Chaudhary, Rakesh Ram, Saurabh, Govind Gurjar, Aditya Shinde

UP Yoddhas: Nitin Panwar, Jaideep, Sandeep Narwal, Babu M, Pardeep Narwal, Durgesh, Rohit Tomar

Previous Encounter

Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas 40-31 in the previous encounter on 4th November.

Players to watch out for

Puneri Paltan: Mohammad Nabibaksh

UP Yoddhas: Anil Kumar

Head-to-head record

Played: 9 | Puneri Paltan: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tied: 0

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

Beat Telugu Titans 38-25

Lost 39-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-44

Beat Patna Pirates 44-30

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

Beat U Mumba 36-26

Lost 35-38 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-43 Tamil Thalaivas

PREVIEW

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan has won 14 matches, lost five and tied two so far. The Paltan have got the likes of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points), Akash Shinde (131 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points). These raiders have added firepower to the Paltan’s offence while Pankaj Mohite made his presence felt with 37 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Fazel Atrachali has looked rock solid with 51 tackle points. Sombir (35 tackle points), Abinesh Nadarajan (29 tackle points) and Sanket Sawant (28 tackle points) have helped their captain in the defence.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas in Hyderabad on Friday.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

UP Yoddhas

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas has secured 11 wins, faced eight losses and played two ties in the tournament. Pardeep Narwal has been a force to reckon with 208 raid points. Surender Gill has also looked impressive with his 132 raid points. The young Rohit Tomar has been effective as a raider and has amassed 63 raid points. On the defence front, Sumit and Ashu Singh have been the two pillars for the Yoddhas with 49 and 47 tackle points. Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar have also added value to the squad with 35 and 32 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 9.