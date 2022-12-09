Puneri Paltan 6-3 UP Yoddhas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Aditya Shinde starts with super raid

The second game is underway, scores will raid as Puneri vs UP:
4-2
3-2 Rohit Tomar makes it a one-point deficit as he takes the point of Akash Chaudhary.
3-1 Durgesh goes in the raid and starts with a touchpoint of Rakesh Ram.
3-0 A SUPER RAID to start with for Aditya Shinde. He takes the points of Rohit Tomar and Babu M along with a bonus as well.
U.P. Yoddhas team won the toss and selected the court. Puneri will raid first
Puneri Paltan: Harsh Lad, Akash Chaudhary, Rakesh Ram, Saurabh, Govind Gurjar, Aditya Shinde
UP Yoddhas: Nitin Panwar, Jaideep, Sandeep Narwal, Babu M, Pardeep Narwal, Durgesh, Rohit Tomar
Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas 40-31 in the previous encounter on 4th November.
Played: 9 | Puneri Paltan: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tied: 0
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan has won 14 matches, lost five and tied two so far. The Paltan have got the likes of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points), Akash Shinde (131 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points). These raiders have added firepower to the Paltan’s offence while Pankaj Mohite made his presence felt with 37 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Fazel Atrachali has looked rock solid with 51 tackle points. Sombir (35 tackle points), Abinesh Nadarajan (29 tackle points) and Sanket Sawant (28 tackle points) have helped their captain in the defence.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas in Hyderabad on Friday.
UP Yoddhas
Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas has secured 11 wins, faced eight losses and played two ties in the tournament. Pardeep Narwal has been a force to reckon with 208 raid points. Surender Gill has also looked impressive with his 132 raid points. The young Rohit Tomar has been effective as a raider and has amassed 63 raid points. On the defence front, Sumit and Ashu Singh have been the two pillars for the Yoddhas with 49 and 47 tackle points. Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar have also added value to the squad with 35 and 32 tackle points respectively.
The Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 9.