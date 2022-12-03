Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups Out as Naveen & co. goes up against Fazel’s Paltan

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Puneri Paltan defeated Dabang Delhi 43-38 in the previous encounter on 1st November.
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar
Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull
Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali
Played: 19 | Dabang Delhi: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 10 | Tied: 1
PREVIEW
Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi has looked determined to make it to the Playoffs of the PKL Season 9 and they have secured nine wins, faced nine losses and a tie so far. Naveen Express is firing on all cylinders and has scored 209 raid points. Ashu Malik has shared his captain’s workload with 123 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed 60 and 55 raid points so far. In defence, Vishal has been the pick of the defenders for Dabang Delhi Krishan has been the helping hand for Vishal with 33 tackle points. They have also got the likes of Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar who will look to make it count with their defensive skills.
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, has been one of the teams to watch out for this season with 12 wins, five losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been an exceptional raiding pair for the Paltan with 138 and 120 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also been impressive with 102 raid points. Defensively, Fazel Atrachali has been clinical for the Paltan with 47 tackle points and Sombir has complimented his captain with 34 tackle points. Sankat Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also been decent in defence with 26 and 22 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.