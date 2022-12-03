Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups Out as Naveen & co. goes up against Fazel’s Paltan

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Previous Encounter

Puneri Paltan defeated Dabang Delhi 43-38 in the previous encounter on 1st November.

Players to watch out for

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite

7:05 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

Head-to-head record

Played: 19 | Dabang Delhi: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 10 | Tied: 1

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls

Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

Beat Telugu Titans 38-25

Lost 39-51 to Gujarat Giants

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi has looked determined to make it to the Playoffs of the PKL Season 9 and they have secured nine wins, faced nine losses and a tie so far. Naveen Express is firing on all cylinders and has scored 209 raid points. Ashu Malik has shared his captain’s workload with 123 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed 60 and 55 raid points so far. In defence, Vishal has been the pick of the defenders for Dabang Delhi Krishan has been the helping hand for Vishal with 33 tackle points. They have also got the likes of Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar who will look to make it count with their defensive skills.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, has been one of the teams to watch out for this season with 12 wins, five losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been an exceptional raiding pair for the Paltan with 138 and 120 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also been impressive with 102 raid points. Defensively, Fazel Atrachali has been clinical for the Paltan with 47 tackle points and Sombir has complimented his captain with 34 tackle points. Sankat Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also been decent in defence with 26 and 22 tackle points.

SQUADS

DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.