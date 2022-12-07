Tamil Thalaivas 10-6 UP Yoddhas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Narender starts with 2 multi-point raids

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The second game is underway, scores will read as Tamil vs UP:

10-6 Another bonus for Himanshu to extend the lead by four points.

9-6 A bonus for Himanshu.

8-6 Another good point for Anil Kumar in the raid as he gets the touch of Mohit this time.

8-5 Pressure takes the better of Narender this time as he consumes his first 22 seconds of the do-or-die raid, only to get tackled by Nitesh Kumar eventually.

8-4 Anil Kumar comes in the do-or-die raid and uses his reach to get a running hand touch on Ajinkya Pawar.

8-3 Narender goes in the raid and this time Gurdeep goes out of bounds. So, a freebie point to Tamil.

7-3 Mahipal comes for UP in the do-or-die raid and this time it is Mohit who initiated the tackle on him to send him out for a point.

6-3 Ajinkya Pawar has been tackld by UP’s defence in the do-or-die raid.

6-2 Arpit Saroha tackles Nitin Tomar.

5-2 Anil Kumar gets 2 out of 2 points for Up as tackles Narender this time to send the dangerous raider out.

5-1 A bonus for Anil Kumar in the do-or-die raid.

5-0 Ajinkya Pawar goes in the raid and picks up Jaideep.

4-0 Another multi-point raid for Narender to come back with a bonus and a touchpoint of Mahipal this time.

2-0 Narender starts the proceedings for Tamil with a bonus point along with the touchpoint of Gurdeep.

Toss Update

UP Yoddhas won the toss and they chose the court. Tamil will raid first.

PKL Live Update

Bengaluru Bulls beat Patna Pirates 57-44 in the first encounter of the night.

Where they stand!

Tamil Thalaivas: 5th place, 61 points

UP Yoddhas: 4th place, 66 points

Lineups Out!

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha, M Abhishek, Narender, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

UP Yoddhas: Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Nitn Tomar, Jaideep, Mahipal, Nitish Kumar, Anil Kumar

Previous Encounter

UP Yoddhas beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in the previous encounter on 23rd October.

Players to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar

UP Yoddhas: Gurdeep

Head-to-head record

Played: 11 | Tamil Thalaivas: 3 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tied: 3

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

Beat Telugu Titans 52-24

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

Beat U Mumba 36-26

Lost 35-38 to Bengaluru Bulls

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas has lost just one of its last five matches and has nine wins, seven losses and four ties in Season 9. Young Narender with 210 raid points has been the team’s go-to player, while Ajinkya Pawar - who has been in fine form of late - has contributed when needed as his 106 raid points show. As far as its defence goes, Sagar has been the team’s standout tackler with 53 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia has had a big impact as well through his 50 tackle points. M. Abishek and Mohit have also contributed 35 and 26 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, is already through to the playoffs and will be keen for a win on Wednesday after a loss in its last outing. Unsurprisingly, Pardeep Narwal has been the team’s talisman with 208 raid points, while Surender Gill (132 raid points) and Rohit Tomar (63 raid points) have provided the Dubki King with great support. On the defensive front, Sumit with 49 tackle points has been the Yoddhas’ best tackler and he’s had help from Ashu Singh, who has managed 47 tackle points. Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar have also chipped in with 32 and 31 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, December 7.