Bengaluru Bulls 13-10 UP Yoddhas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bulls leads by 3 points; enforce all-out on UP

The second game is underway, scores will read as Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas:

13-10 Neeraj Narwal goes in the raid to take the point of Sumit and with this, the Bulls have inflicted an all-out of the Yoddhas to take a crucial lead.

10-10 James Kamweti came in as a substitute for Gurdeep has been sent out immediately as Aman tackled him for a point. A bonus for James to salvage, though.

9-9 This time an error from the defence of UP as Nitesh goes out of bounds as Vikash gets his point to restore parity.

8-9 Aman tackle Rohit Tomar who came in the do-or-die raid and it is a one point lead for the Yoddhas at the moment.

7-9 Oh no1 Bharat, what have you done here, he goes in the lobby without touching any defenders as it will credit as the third SUPER TACKLE for UP, this time a freebie!

7-7 An error from Ashu Singh in defence as Kandola goes with a point.

6-7 Rohit Tomar comes in the do-or-die raid and touches Saurabh Nandal to put UP in lead.

6-6 Another SUPER TACKLE from the UP’s defence as they stepped up to tackle Bharat this time! Stupendous defending by UP at the moment.

6-4 Bharat touches Sandeep Narwal to redcue UP to two men again.

5-4 Vikash goes in the raid in front of 2-men defence and he has been SUPER TACKLED by Ashu Singh along with the other defender!

5-2 A brilliant ankle hold by Saurabh Nandal on the dubki king - Pardeep Narwal to tackle him for a point. However, Narwal goes away with a bonus.

4-1 Bharat goes in the raid and ask for a touchpoint of Pardeep. The refs doesn’t think so but the Bulls are reviewing this but they will fail this time as the verdict remains the same.

4-1 A bonus for Pardep Narwal in the do-or-die raid.

4-0 Bharat starts with a multi-point raid as he takes Nitesh Kumar and Sumit out in this raid.

2-0 Neeraj Narwal goes in the raid and comes back with the touchpoint of Rohit Tomar.

1-0 A point to start from the captain, Vikash Kandola in the raid and he comes back with the touchpoint of Gurdep who makes an error on him.

Toss Update

UP Yoddhas won the toss and selected court Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

PKL Live Update

Gujarat Giants beat U Mumba 38-36 in the first encounter of the night.

Where they stand

UP Yoddhas is in the 3rd place with 65 points in 19 games while Bengaluru Bulls is in the 4th spot with 63 points in 19 games.

Previous Encounter

UP Yoddhas beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in the previous encounter on 16th October.

Lineups Out!

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Mahender Singh, Sudhakar Krishant, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

UP Yoddhas: Rohit Tomar, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Players to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

UP Yoddhas: Rohit Tomar

Head-to-head record

Played: 12 | Bengaluru Bulls: 7 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tied: 0

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41

Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49

Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

Beat U Mumba 36-26

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

After a loss in its last game, Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to return to winning ways. They have 11 wins, seven losses and one tie this season. Bharat (229 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (104 raid points) have led their attack, while Neeraj Narwal has contributed 73 raid points so far. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal has been the team’s main man with 55 tackle points, while Aman and Mahender Singh have chipped in with 42 and 35 tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, is in a good run of form with four successive wins. They have 11 wins, six losses and two ties in Season 9. Pardeep Narwal (198 raid points) and Surender Gill (132 raid points) are their biggest attacking threats, while Rohit Tomar has also stepped up when needed with 59 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Sumit with 49 tackle points and Ashu Singh with 45 tackle points are the Yoddhas’ top performers. Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have also contributed with 31 and 27 tackle points respectively.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, December 4.