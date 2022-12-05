Puneri Paltan 38-18 Patna Pirates Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: 4-point raid for Nabibaksh; Patna trailing by 20 points with 5 minutes to go

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates in Hyderabad on Monday.

The scores will read as Puneri vs Patna:

43-21

43-20 Sachin takes a bonus but he has been dashed out and Puneri have enforced third all-out on Patna.

40-19 Akash Shinde goes in the raid in front of a two-man defence of Sachin and Chiyaneh as he is trying for a point, Chiyaneh charges on him but Akash just pushes him, denting his ego and snatching a point as well.

39-19 A bonus for Sachin.

39-18 Akash Shinde gets another point, this time in the do-or-die raid as he picks up Neeraj.

TIME-OUT!

38-18 A bonus for Sachin in the do-or-die raid.

38-17 This is brute strength from Nabibaksh who showed how the raid is done and he picks up a SUPER RAID, in fact, a FOUR POINTER to get rid of Sunil, Ranjit Naik, Sajin C and Monu all in a single raid.

34-17 Sachin picks up Abhinesh Nadarajan while in raid.

34-16 A bonus for Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

TIME-OUT!

33-16 Sachin gets a tag on Pankaj Mohite.

33-15 An Iranian picking an Iranian as Nabi picks Chiyaneh while raiding.

32-15 Anuj Kumar goes out of bounds.

31-15 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh charges on Akash Shinde to usher him off the mat.

31-14 Fazel goes for an advanced tackle on Sachin, very close to the midline as he has to suffer the repercussions as Sachin this time escapes with his point.

31-13 A school-boy error from Pankaj Mohite who goes in the lobby while going in offence in the do-or-die raid.

31-12 Another point for mighty Fazel Atrachali as he tackled Anuj this time.

30-12 Sachin goes in the raid and he has been tackled by Fazel Atrachali.

29-11 there we go, Shinde goes and Sonu surrenders to make sure that he wastes minimum time but Paltan is in the driving seat as they managed to inflict 2nd all-out on Patna.

26-11 Sanket Sawant tackles Anuj Kumar and the second all-out is coming up very soon.

25-11 Akash Shinde takes another point, this time of Sachin. As easy as it can get.

24-11 A SUPER RAID from Akash Shinde as he takes the touchpoints of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar and Sajin C to complete his SUPER 10! Well done young man.

21-11 Anuj Kumar in return tags Sombir.

21-10 Akash Shinde gets a tag on Sunil.

20-10 An error from the dependable Sachin in the raid and he goes way too deep on other side while raiding, and he might have slipped a bit as he was surrounded by the defenders within no time.

HALF-TIME!

19-10 Sachin escapes from the dash of Abhinesh Nadarajan to reduce the gap in single-digit.

19-9 Monu tackles the man in form AKash this time to snatch a point back.

19-8 Another failed raid for Rohit Gulia as Fazel initiates another tackle on him.

18-8 Akash Shinde in the clean-up act, took FOUR points from the raid and remove both Anuj and Monu to inflict an all-out on Patna Pirates. Paltan already racked up a 10-point lead on the Pirates and we are not even halfway through.

14-8 A bonus for Anuj Kumar in the do-or-die raid.

14-7 Shinde pikced upp his fourth point, takes Neeraj Kumar this time while raiding.

13-7 Akash Shinde picks up Sajin C in the raid.

12-7 Rohit Gulai goes in the do-or-die raid and he goes way too deep near the mighty Fazel and gave him too much time to pounce on him and tackle him for a point. Rohit goes out without a point and he is yet to open his account in the game and we are about to end the first half.

11-7 Shinde gets rid of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh as he gets a slightest of touch on him.

10-7 Sajin C tackles Nabibaksh this time to send the dangerous looking Iranian.

10-6 Sachin goes in the do-or-die raid and he has picked up a touchpoint and the refs have given the decision in the favour of Patna Pirates. However, Puneri is reviewing this as they think that Sachin went to the lobby first and the point should belong to them and there we go, the review is successful as this is exactly what happened! Sachin goes out of bounds and the point will go to Puneri.

9-6 Another point for Mohammad Nabibakhsh in offence as he picks up Sunil this time.

8-6 A bonus for Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

7-6 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action for the first time in this game as he tackles Akash Shinde with a solo effort!

7-5 Sachin picks up two points while in raid to reduce the gap to only of two points. Picks Sombir and Pankaj Mohite in this raid.

7-3 Monu goes in the raid and he picks up dangerous Fazel Atrachali!

7-2 Pankaj Mohite picks up Sunil in the do-or-die raid.

6-2 Rohit Gulia has been tackles yet again, this time by Mohammad Nabibakhsh!

5-2 Monu comes in the do-or-die raid and goes back with the touchpoint of Pankaj Mohite.

5-1 Pankaj Mohite comes in the do-or-die raid and he takes the point of Sachin via a sliding toe touch of Sachin alongside a bonus as well.

3-1 Finally a point for Patna as Sachin takes the toe touch point of Pankaj Mohite.

3-0 Sanket Sawant tackles Rohit Gulia to deny him from taking a point.

2-0 Akash Shinde opens the account for Puneri in the game. He takes the touchpoint of Sajin C along with a bonus.

0-0 Sachin goes back empty-handed in the first raid of the game.

Toss Update

Puneri Paltan team won the toss and selected court. Patna will raid first.

Where they stand!

Puneri Paltan: 2nd place, 74 points

Patna Pirates: 11th place, 49 points

Previous Encounter

Patna Pirates drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan in the previous encounter on October 8th.

Players to watch out for

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

Lineups Out!

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, Abhinesh Nadaraj, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Sanket Sawant, Sombir

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sonu, Sajin C, Sachin, Neeraj

Head-to-head record

Played: 18 | Puneri Paltan: 2 | Patna Pirates: 13 | Tied: 3

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

Beat Telugu Titans 38-25

Lost 39-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-44

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi

Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23

Lost 35-33 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 34-40 to Gujarat Giants

PREVIEW

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan has already qualified for the playoffs and has 13 wins, five losses and two ties this season. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been leading the charge in the attack for the Paltan with 138 and 120 raid points respectively. In the absence of these two stars, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite have been magnificent with 118 and 33 raid points respectively. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has led the Paltan with 47 tackle points and he’s been supported by Sombir who has scored 35 tackle points. Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also chipped in with 27 tackle points each.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Patna Pirates

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates will look to win all of its remaining matches and have seven wins, nine losses and three ties so far. Sachin and Rohit Gulia have been their best attackers with 162 and 138 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been in top form with 69 tackle points, while Sunil and captain Neeraj Kumar have contributed 37 and 28 tackle points respectively. Monu is another player who has had an impact in defence for the Pirates with 21 tackle points.

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, December 5.