Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Live, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Kick Off at 8:45; Lineups Out as Manjeet for Haryana, Arjun for Jaipur in focus

Jaipur Pink Panthers : Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush
Haryana Steelers: Monu Hooda, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Nitin Narwal, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 44-31 in the previous encounter on 14th October.
Jaipur Pink Panthers : Arjun Deshwal
Haryana Steelers: Monu Hooda
Played: 11 | Jaipur Pink Panthers : 6 | Haryana Steelers: 3 | Tied: 2
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Like Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers has qualified for the playoffs. They have 14 wins and six losses this season, putting them on top of the standings. Arjun Deshwal has been their biggest match-winner with 264 raid points - the most by any player in Season 9. V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari have also made their presence felt with 68 and 56 raid points respectively. Defensively, Ankush has shown great maturity in his debut season with a whopping 76 tackle points to show for his efforts. Sunil Kumar has also been excellent in defence with 55 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri have contributed 36 and 29 tackle points respectively.
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, has eight wins, nine losses and two ties and it will be looking to keep its playoff hopes alive by winning all of its remaining matches. Manjeet (141 raid points) and Meetu Sharma (132 raid points) have been the main attacking threats for the Steelers. Their raiding unit also includes K. Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal and Vinay, all of whom are capable of contributing to the Steelers. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been their best tackler with 53 tackle points. He has been aided by Mohit Nandal who has scored 40 tackle points and Nitin Rawal who has chipped in with 28 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, December 5.