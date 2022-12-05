Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Live, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Kick Off at 8:45; Lineups Out as Manjeet for Haryana, Arjun for Jaipur in focus

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad on Monday.

Lineups Out!

Jaipur Pink Panthers : Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Haryana Steelers: Monu Hooda, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Nitin Narwal, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet

Previous Encounter

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 44-31 in the previous encounter on 14th October.

Players to watch out for

Jaipur Pink Panthers : Arjun Deshwal

Haryana Steelers: Monu Hooda

Head-to-head record

Played: 11 | Jaipur Pink Panthers : 6 | Haryana Steelers: 3 | Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 44-31

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

Beat Telugu Titans 48-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 57-31

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Patna Pirates 33-23

Beat U Mumba 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 32-26

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Like Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers has qualified for the playoffs. They have 14 wins and six losses this season, putting them on top of the standings. Arjun Deshwal has been their biggest match-winner with 264 raid points - the most by any player in Season 9. V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari have also made their presence felt with 68 and 56 raid points respectively. Defensively, Ankush has shown great maturity in his debut season with a whopping 76 tackle points to show for his efforts. Sunil Kumar has also been excellent in defence with 55 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri have contributed 36 and 29 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, has eight wins, nine losses and two ties and it will be looking to keep its playoff hopes alive by winning all of its remaining matches. Manjeet (141 raid points) and Meetu Sharma (132 raid points) have been the main attacking threats for the Steelers. Their raiding unit also includes K. Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal and Vinay, all of whom are capable of contributing to the Steelers. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been their best tackler with 53 tackle points. He has been aided by Mohit Nandal who has scored 40 tackle points and Nitin Rawal who has chipped in with 28 tackle points.

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, December 5.