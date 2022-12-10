Tamil Thalaivas 17-41 Haryana Steelers Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana dominate 2nd string Tamil; lead by 24 points with 14 minutes to go

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The second game is underway, scores wil read as Tamil vs Haryana:

14-37 A bonus for Visvanath V but he has been tackled by Naveen Kundu to inflict 3rd all-out on Tamil.

13-34 Sushil takes the touchpoint of Aashish to reduce Tamil with only one man on the mat.

13-33 Aashish goes in the raid for Tamil and takes the point of Harsh.

12-33 Sushil gets K. Abhimanyu this time.

12-32 Sushil gets a tag on Sahil.

12-31 Naveen Kundu tackled Sachin.

12-30 Sushil goes in the raid and takes two points of Himanshu Singh and Md. Arif Rabbani.

HALF-TIME!

12-28 Sahil tackles Maninder Singh to finally the break the streak of points for Haryana.

11-28 Harsh tackles Visvanath V.

11-27 Mander Singh gets a tag on Himanshu Singh.

11-26 Sunny Sehrawat tackles Md. Arif Rabbani to inflict second all-out on Tamil.

11-23 Narwal touches Aashish thist time to reduce Tamil with only one man on the mat.

11-22 Rakesh Narwal gets a tag on K. Abhimanyu.

11-21 A SUPER TACKLE led by Md. Arif Rabbani to catch Maninder Singh.

9-21 Nitin Rawal tackles Himanshu Singh in the do-or-die raid.

9-20 Maninder Singh tags Visvanath V.

9-19 Amirhossein Bastami tackle Sachin in the do-or-die raid.

9-18 A multi-point raid for Rakesh as he takes the touchpoints of Aashish and Sahil.

9-16 A bonus for Rakesh Narwal.

9-15 A FIVE POINTER for Rakesh Narwal who cleaned up the three-man defence of Tamil. One defender went out of bounds and he touches the other two to send all three K. Abhimanyu, Aashish, Visvanath V out to inflict first all-out on Tamil.

9-10 Manjeet tackles Himanshu Singh.

8-9 A SUPER TACKLE led by Visvanath V to catch Vinay for two points.

6-9 Harsh tackles Sachin.

6-8 Manjeet gets first point from the game as he touches Md. Arif Rabbani.

6-7 Sachin touches Vinay and removes the dangerous looking raider.

5-7 Sixth point for Vinay as he touches Sahil this time.

5-6 Visvanathan V, in return, executed a multi-point raid for Tamil as he removes two player - Nitin Rawal and Sunny Sehrawat.

3-6 A multi-point raid for Vinay who takes the touchpoints of K. Abhimanyu and Aashish.

3-4 A brilliant toe touch point of Amirhossein Bastami for Visvanath V in raid.

2-4 Third point for Vinay as he gets a tag on Sachin.

2-3 Sunny Sehrawat came good this time in defence to tackle Himanshu Singh.

2-2 A bonus along with a touchpoint of Sahil to Vinay this time in raid.

2-0 SAchin gets a tag on Rakesh Narwal.

1-0 Tamil Thalaivas starts with a point as Himashu Singh goes in the raid and touches Amirhossein Bastami.

Toss Update

Haryana Steelers team won the toss and selected the court. Tamil Thalaivas will raid first.

Lineups Out!

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu Singh, Sahil, K, Abhimanyu, Sachin, Aashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V,

Haryana Steelers: Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Vinay, Amirhossein Bastami, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal

Previous Encounter

Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 in the previous encounter on 11t October.

Players to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia

Haryana Steelers: Rakesh Narwal

Head-to-head record

Played: 8 | Tamil Thalaivas: 2 | Haryana Steelers: 3 | Tied: 3

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

Beat Telugu Titans 52-24

Beat UP Yoddhas 43-28

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Patna Pirates 33-23

Beat U Mumba 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 32-26

Lost 30-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 50-33

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas is through to the playoffs with 10 wins, seven losses and four ties. Narender has been the top raider for the Thalaivas with 220 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar has also proved his worth with 114 raid points, while Himanshu Singh has been the third-best raider for the team with 37 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been their most consistent defenders with 53 and 51 tackle points in this campaign. M. Abishek and Mohit have played their part with 38 and 28 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Haryana Steelers

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers has won nine matches, suffered 10 losses, played out two ties and are out of playoff contention. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have scored 148 and 135 raid points respectively. The likes of Rakesh Narwal (40 raid points), K. Prapanjan (40 raid points) and Vinay (27 raid points) have also made their presence felt. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya had led the charge for the Steelers with 54 tackle points. Mohit Nandal and Nitin Rawal have supported Dahiya with 44 and 34 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 10.