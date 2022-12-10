Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Both teams seek win in last league game of PKL 9

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Players to watch out for

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh

Head-to-head record

Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 12 | Bengal Warriors: 5 | Tied: 3

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi

Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23

Lost 35-33 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 34-40 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 30-44 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 44-57 to Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 26-32 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 31-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Draw 46-46 with Dabang Delhi

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is out of playoff contention and has seven wins, 11 losses and three losses in the campaign. Sachin and Rohit Gulia have been the two shining stars in the offence for the three-time champions with 176 and 148 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the leading defender in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with 77 tackle points. Sunil and Neeraj Kumar have also chipped in with 40 and 29 tackle points respectively.

Bengal Warriors

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors, who is also out of playoff contention, has eight wins, 10 losses and three ties. Maninder Singh has been a driving force for the Warriors with 238 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 123 raid points and Deepak Hooda has managed 47 raid points. In defence, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the team’s dominant tackler with 51 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have contributed 43 and 30 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

