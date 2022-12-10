Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Both teams seek win in last league game of PKL 9

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh
Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 12 | Bengal Warriors: 5 | Tied: 3
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 26-32 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 31-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates is out of playoff contention and has seven wins, 11 losses and three losses in the campaign. Sachin and Rohit Gulia have been the two shining stars in the offence for the three-time champions with 176 and 148 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the leading defender in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with 77 tackle points. Sunil and Neeraj Kumar have also chipped in with 40 and 29 tackle points respectively.
Bengal Warriors
On the other hand, Bengal Warriors, who is also out of playoff contention, has eight wins, 10 losses and three ties. Maninder Singh has been a driving force for the Warriors with 238 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 123 raid points and Deepak Hooda has managed 47 raid points. In defence, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the team’s dominant tackler with 51 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have contributed 43 and 30 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 10.