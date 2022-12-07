Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; lineups out as Sachin’s Pirates take on Vikash’s Bulls in dead-rubber

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Previous Encounter

Patna Pirates drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls in the previous encounter on 23rd encounter.

Players to watch out for

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Bengaluru Bulls: Aman

7:00, PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj, Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Bengaluru Bulls: Sachin, Mahender Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Ponparthiban, Subramanian, Aman

Head-to-head record

Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 12 | Bengaluru Bulls: 5 | Tied: 3

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi

Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23

Lost 35-33 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 34-40 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 30-44 to Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41

Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49

Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 38-35

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

After a rather underwhelming season that’s seen it win seven, lose 10 and play out three ties, Patna Pirates will be hoping to end the league stage on a positive note. It will need its main raiders Sachin (172 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (138 raid points) to be on top of their game and lead from the front to beat the Bulls. Defensively, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh will be their biggest weapon as he looks to add to his 74 tackle points this season. Sunil (37 tackle points) and Neeraj Kumar (29 tackle points) will also hope to chip in with some solid tackles come Wednesday.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, has already qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to continue with its winning momentum having managed 12 wins, seven losses and a tie so far. Their biggest threats in the attack have been Bharat (237 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (110 raid points), while Neeraj Narwal has looked good for his 77 raid points this season. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been their main man with 58 tackle points, while Aman isn’t far behind with 47 tackle points. Skipper Mahender Singh and Neeraj Narwal have chipped in with 37 and 21 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hoodai

