Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; lineups out as Sachin’s Pirates take on Vikash’s Bulls in dead-rubber

Patna Pirates drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls in the previous encounter on 23rd encounter.
Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Bengaluru Bulls: Aman
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj, Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Bengaluru Bulls: Sachin, Mahender Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Ponparthiban, Subramanian, Aman
Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 12 | Bengaluru Bulls: 5 | Tied: 3
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Patna Pirates
After a rather underwhelming season that’s seen it win seven, lose 10 and play out three ties, Patna Pirates will be hoping to end the league stage on a positive note. It will need its main raiders Sachin (172 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (138 raid points) to be on top of their game and lead from the front to beat the Bulls. Defensively, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh will be their biggest weapon as he looks to add to his 74 tackle points this season. Sunil (37 tackle points) and Neeraj Kumar (29 tackle points) will also hope to chip in with some solid tackles come Wednesday.
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, has already qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to continue with its winning momentum having managed 12 wins, seven losses and a tie so far. Their biggest threats in the attack have been Bharat (237 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (110 raid points), while Neeraj Narwal has looked good for his 77 raid points this season. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been their main man with 58 tackle points, while Aman isn’t far behind with 47 tackle points. Skipper Mahender Singh and Neeraj Narwal have chipped in with 37 and 21 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, December 7.