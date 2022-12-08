Bengal Warriors 16-19 Dabang Delhi Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Delhi fight back with multiple super tackles

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The first encounter is underway. Scores will read as Bengal vs Delhi:
18-13 Amit Hooda and Deepak came good for the defence of Delhi to SUPER TACKLE Maninder this time for two points.
18-11 Ashu Malik comes in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Ashish Sangwan.
17-11 Ajinkya Kapre gets a tag on Sandeep Dhull.
16-11 Shrikant Jadhav comes in the raid and he has been dashed out by the defender - Vishal but in the process, he went out of the court and thus a point each to both teams.
15-10 Shubham Shinde tackles Manjeet who came in the do-or-die raid.
14-10 Maninder goes in the do-or-die raid and Vishal tackles him this time to send him out.
14-9 A bonus for Vijay Malik.
14-8 Dipak came good this time to SUPER TACKLE Shrikant Jadhav for two points.
14-6 Naveen Kumar goes in the raid but this is some effort by the experienced defender - Surender Nada to hold him off his ankles and dash him out! Wow1
13-6 A bonus for Naveen Kumar.
13-5 A SUPER RAID from Maninder to come back with the touchpoints of Vishal, Sandeep Dhull and Ashu Malik.
10-5 A bonus for Ashu Malik but he has been tackled by Surender Nada to make sure Bengal gets this early all-out on Delhi to stay in the game and in the competition.
7-4 Maninder picks up Amit Hooda this time while raiding.
6-4 A bonus for Ashu Malik.
6-3 Maninder gets a tag on Vishal and make it a three-point lead for Bengal.
5-3 Parveen Satpal tackles Vijay Malik to make it a 2-point lead for Bengal.
4-3 Shrikant Jadhav comes in the raid and takes the point of Sandeep Dhull to put Bengal in the lead.
3-3 Nada settles the score with Naveen to tackle him with a good strong back hold.
2-3 Maninder Singh goes in the raid and takes the defender with him on the midline for a point.
1-3 Shrikant Jadhav has been dashed out by Vishal.
1-2 Naveen Kumar picks up Surender Nada in the raid.
1-1 Maninder Singh also goes away with a bonus to start the proceedings for Bengal.
0-1 It is Naveen Kumar to start things off for Delhi and goes back with a bonus.
Bengal Warriors won the toss and chose the court. Dabang Delhi will raid first.
Bengal Warriors: 10th place, 50 points
Dabang Delhi: 6th place, 60 points
Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 35-30 in the previous encounter on 26th October.
Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik
Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Surender Nada, Ajinkya Kapre, Parveen Satpal, Ashish Sangwan
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull
Played: 18 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Tied: 3
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 26-32 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 31-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas
PREVIEW
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors will be looking to finish the league stage on a positive note and has managed eight wins, suffered 10 losses and played out two ties this season. To beat a Dabang Delhi team that will be keen on sealing its playoff qualification, the Warriors will need their talisman Maninder Singh (220 raid points) to shine. Shrikant Jadhav (116 raid points) and Deepak Hooda (47 raid points) will also hope to contribute to the attack. Defensively, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their best performer with 51 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have chipped in with 41 and 30 tackle points respectively.
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi on the other hand will be eager for a win as it eyes sealing its playoff berth. The defending champions have 10 wins, 10 losses and a tie to their name heading into their final match of the league stage. Captain Naveen Kumar will hope to be at his best as he looks to add to his 230 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik (135 raid points) will want to support his skipper. Vijay Malik (67 raid points) and Manjeet (58 raid points) are a couple of other players capable of having an impact in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.. In defence, Vishal (54 tackle points) is their main weapon, while Krishan (34 tackle points) has also shown his potential. The experienced Sandeep Dhull (26 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (25 tackle points) have also shone with their tackles in recent games.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.