Bengal Warriors 16-19 Dabang Delhi Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Delhi fight back with multiple super tackles

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The first encounter is underway. Scores will read as Bengal vs Delhi:

18-13 Amit Hooda and Deepak came good for the defence of Delhi to SUPER TACKLE Maninder this time for two points.

18-11 Ashu Malik comes in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Ashish Sangwan.

17-11 Ajinkya Kapre gets a tag on Sandeep Dhull.

16-11 Shrikant Jadhav comes in the raid and he has been dashed out by the defender - Vishal but in the process, he went out of the court and thus a point each to both teams.

15-10 Shubham Shinde tackles Manjeet who came in the do-or-die raid.

14-10 Maninder goes in the do-or-die raid and Vishal tackles him this time to send him out.

14-9 A bonus for Vijay Malik.

14-8 Dipak came good this time to SUPER TACKLE Shrikant Jadhav for two points.

14-6 Naveen Kumar goes in the raid but this is some effort by the experienced defender - Surender Nada to hold him off his ankles and dash him out! Wow1

13-6 A bonus for Naveen Kumar.

13-5 A SUPER RAID from Maninder to come back with the touchpoints of Vishal, Sandeep Dhull and Ashu Malik.

10-5 A bonus for Ashu Malik but he has been tackled by Surender Nada to make sure Bengal gets this early all-out on Delhi to stay in the game and in the competition.

7-4 Maninder picks up Amit Hooda this time while raiding.

6-4 A bonus for Ashu Malik.

6-3 Maninder gets a tag on Vishal and make it a three-point lead for Bengal.

5-3 Parveen Satpal tackles Vijay Malik to make it a 2-point lead for Bengal.

4-3 Shrikant Jadhav comes in the raid and takes the point of Sandeep Dhull to put Bengal in the lead.

3-3 Nada settles the score with Naveen to tackle him with a good strong back hold.

2-3 Maninder Singh goes in the raid and takes the defender with him on the midline for a point.

1-3 Shrikant Jadhav has been dashed out by Vishal.

1-2 Naveen Kumar picks up Surender Nada in the raid.

1-1 Maninder Singh also goes away with a bonus to start the proceedings for Bengal.

0-1 It is Naveen Kumar to start things off for Delhi and goes back with a bonus.

Toss Update

Bengal Warriors won the toss and chose the court. Dabang Delhi will raid first.

Where they stand

Bengal Warriors: 10th place, 50 points

Dabang Delhi: 6th place, 60 points

Previous Encounter

Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 35-30 in the previous encounter on 26th October.

Players to watch out for

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Lineups Out!

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Surender Nada, Ajinkya Kapre, Parveen Satpal, Ashish Sangwan

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

Head-to-head record

Played: 18 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Tied: 3

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Lost 41-49 to U Mumba

Lost 32-33 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 26-32 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 31-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls

Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 41-24

PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors will be looking to finish the league stage on a positive note and has managed eight wins, suffered 10 losses and played out two ties this season. To beat a Dabang Delhi team that will be keen on sealing its playoff qualification, the Warriors will need their talisman Maninder Singh (220 raid points) to shine. Shrikant Jadhav (116 raid points) and Deepak Hooda (47 raid points) will also hope to contribute to the attack. Defensively, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their best performer with 51 tackle points, while Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have chipped in with 41 and 30 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi on the other hand will be eager for a win as it eyes sealing its playoff berth. The defending champions have 10 wins, 10 losses and a tie to their name heading into their final match of the league stage. Captain Naveen Kumar will hope to be at his best as he looks to add to his 230 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik (135 raid points) will want to support his skipper. Vijay Malik (67 raid points) and Manjeet (58 raid points) are a couple of other players capable of having an impact in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.. In defence, Vishal (54 tackle points) is their main weapon, while Krishan (34 tackle points) has also shown his potential. The experienced Sandeep Dhull (26 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (25 tackle points) have also shone with their tackles in recent games.

SQUADS

DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.