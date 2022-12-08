Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana seek win against Telugu to stay in competition

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on Thursday.
PREVIEW
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers will be disappointed after a loss in its last game and it will want to bounce back on Thursday. It has won eight, lost 10 and tied two matches in the ongoing campaign. Manjeet (147 raid points) and Meetu Sharma (135 raid points) have been their main men in attack, while K. Prapanjan has been their next-best raider with 40 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya is their top performer with 53 tackle points and he’s been supported by Mohit Nandal who has scored 43 tackle points. Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have also chipped in with 29 and 21 tackle points respectively.
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans, meanwhile, will want to give its fans at home something to cheer about in its last game of the campaign after an underwhelming season that’s seen them win twice and lose 19 times. Siddharth Desai with 142 raid points has been their best player, while Abhishek Singh and Vinay have been their next-best raiders with 47 and 38 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Parvesh Bhainswal and Surjeet Singh have been the team’s top tacklers with 48 and 44 tackle points respectively, while Ankit has also contributed 23 tackle points for the team.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.