Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana seek win against Telugu to stay in competition

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-52 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 30-44 to Gujarat Giants

PREVIEW

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers will be disappointed after a loss in its last game and it will want to bounce back on Thursday. It has won eight, lost 10 and tied two matches in the ongoing campaign. Manjeet (147 raid points) and Meetu Sharma (135 raid points) have been their main men in attack, while K. Prapanjan has been their next-best raider with 40 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya is their top performer with 53 tackle points and he’s been supported by Mohit Nandal who has scored 43 tackle points. Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have also chipped in with 29 and 21 tackle points respectively.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, will want to give its fans at home something to cheer about in its last game of the campaign after an underwhelming season that’s seen them win twice and lose 19 times. Siddharth Desai with 142 raid points has been their best player, while Abhishek Singh and Vinay have been their next-best raiders with 47 and 38 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Parvesh Bhainswal and Surjeet Singh have been the team’s top tacklers with 48 and 44 tackle points respectively, while Ankit has also contributed 23 tackle points for the team.

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.