Gujarat Giants 40-27 Telugu Titans Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Parteek shines with super-10; Gujarat leads by 13 points in must-win clash with 5 minutes to go

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The second encounter is underway, scores will read as Gujarat vs Telugu:

TIME-OUT!

40-27 Abhishek Singh goes in the do-or-die raid and comes back with the touchpoint of Shankar Gadai.

40-26 Parteek Dahiya goes in the do-or-die raid and another SUPER TACKLE by the defence of Telugu Titans. Parvesh gets the point, yet again.

TIME-OUT!

40-24 Arkam Shaikh tackles Adarsh T.

39-24 The trio of Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal and Shihas SUPER TACKLED Parteek Dahiya.

39-22 Sonu tackles Mohsen Maghsoudlou this time, lead jumps to 17 points for Gujarat.

TIME-OUT!

38-22 Parteek picked up K Hanumanthu this time while raiding.

37-22 Rinku Narwal on the other hand took a point in defence by tackling Abhishek Singh.

36-21 Parteek Dahiya goes in the raid to take the point of Nitin.

35-21 Another bonus for Dong Geon Lee, fifth one for him.

34-21 Muhammed Shihas gets the bonus but Kapil tackles him to inflict second all-out on the Titans.

31-20 Parteek touches Abhishek SIngh to leave Telugu with only Shihas on the mat for them.

30-20 A bonus for Abhishek Singh.

30-19 14th point for Parteek to remove Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

29-19 Another multi-point raid for Parteek as he takes the points of Ankit and K Hanumanthu!

27-19 Hanumanthu touches Sonu.

27-18 Just when it looked like Telugu Titans are coming into the game, Parteek broke free to execute a SUPER RAID to send Muhammed Shihas and Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin out.

24-18 A bonus for Dong but he has been tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal which led Telugu to inflict an all-out back on Gujarat.

23-15 Abhishek Singh takes third consecutive point in raid as he gets a tag on Manuj this time.

23-14 Another bonus for Dong Lee.

22-14 Another point for Abhishek as he touches Arkam Shaikh.

22-13 A bonus for Dong Geon Lee.

21-13 A point for Abhishek Singh in the raid as he picked up Parteek Dahiya with his classic running hand touch.

TIME-OUT!

21-12 A SUPER TACKLE from the defence of Gujarat led by Dong Geon Lee to catch Hanumanthu.

19-12 A bonus for Parteek Dahiya.

18-12 Abhishek Singh picks up Kapil while in raid.

18-11 A brilliant tackle by K Hanumanthu to hold Sonu for a point.

18-10 Another point for Mohsen Maghsoudlou as he gets a tag on Shankar Gadai this time.

18-9 A bonus for Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

18-8 Dong picks Muhammad Shihas who looked very poor today.

17-8 Mohsen Maghsoudlou goes in the raid and picks up Rinku Narwal.

17-7 Nitin in return tackles the man in form for Gujarat, Parteek Dahiya.

17-6 Rinku Narwal tackles Hanumanthu this time.

16-6 Sonu goes in the do-or-die raid and picks up Muhammed Shihas.

15-6 K Hanumanthu goes in the raid and escapes back with the point of Shankar Gadai. He bumped his head to the mat while trying to escape.

15-5 Rinku Narwal tackles Abhishek Singh to extend the lead to 10 points.

14-5 Second team for Dong as he picks up Parvesh Bhainswal in the raid.

13-5 Abhishek Singh, the last man for the Titans goes in the raid and he has been tackled by Shankar Gadai to inflict an all-out of Telugu in must-win clash.

10-4 Two points for Parteek this time as he takes the touchpoints of Parvesh Bhainswal and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

8-4 Parteek Dahiya picks up Muhammed Shihas yet again in the raid.

7-4 Hanumanthu goes out in the lobby while raiding and as a result he goes out in the lobby.

6-4 K Hanumanthu in the action for Telugu in defence as he goes and pounce on Sonu to tackle him.

6-3 Abhishek Singh touches Rinku Narwal in the do-or-die raid.

6-2 Fourth point for Nitin who came in the do-or-die raid as he picks up Nitin.

5-2 Abhishek Singh takes the point of Kapil.

5-1 Parteek Dahiya goes in the raid and he escpaes back with the touchpoint of Ankit.

4-1 Another point for Parteek as he touches Muhammed Shihas.

3-1 Shankar Gadai tackles Hanumanthu and without him the attack of Telugu looks toothless.

2-1 A brilliant running hand touch for Parteek Dahiya to start his game as he removes Nitin.

1-1 Hanumanthu continues his good form and takes the touchpoint of Kapil in his first raid.

1-0 A bonus for Dong Geon Lee to start the proceedings for Gujarat.

Toss Update

Telugu Titans won the toss and they selected the court. Guajrat will raid first.

PKL Live Updates

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba beat 41-24 to crush Mumba and Patna out from PKL 9.

Where they stand

Gujarat Giants: 9th place, 51 points

Telugu Titans: 12th place, 15 points

Previous Encounter

Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans 30-19 in the previous encounter on 29th October.

Lineups Out!

Gujarat Giants: Shankar Gadai, Sonu, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Rinku Narwal, Don Geon Lee

Telugu Titans: K Hanumanthur, Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin, Mohsen Moghsoudlou, Ankit, Muhammad Shihas

Players to watch out for

Gujarat Giants: Shankar Gadai

Telugu Titans: K Hanumanthur

Head-to-head record

Played: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Telugu Titans: 1 | Tied: 0

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Puneri Paltan 51-39

Beat Patna Pirates 40-34

Beat U Mumba 38-36

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-52 to Tamil Thalaivas

PREVIEW

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants has looked good in its recent matches and has eight wins, 11 losses and a tie in Season 9. Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh have been the team’s main raiders with 149 and 131 raid points respectively. Chandran Ranjit (94 raid points) and Mahendra Rajput (54 raid points) have also contributed to the Giants in the attack. As far as their defence goes, Arkam Shaikh and Sourav Gulia have been the top tacklers for the team with 36 and 35 tackle points respectively while Rinku Narwal has amassed 30 tackle points.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Telugu Titans

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans has had an underwhelming season as it has secured two wins and suffered 18 losses. Siddharth Desai has been their best player with 142 raid points. The Titans have also got the likes of Abhishek Singh, Vinay, Adarsh T and Monu Goyat in attack but none of them has managed to get going consistently in the ongoing campaign. Defensively, the duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have been their best performers having scored 44 and 43 tackle points respectively. Ankit has been the team’s next best defender with 23 tackle points.

SQUADS

GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Gujarat Gitans vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.