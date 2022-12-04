U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; lineups out as Mumba face Gujarat in must-win clash; Parteek, Guman Singh in focus

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Players to watch out for

U Mumba: Rinku

Gujarat Giants: Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

7:00 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Mohit, Pranay Rane, Heidaral Ekrami, Rahul Setpal, Harendra Kumar, Rinku

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Parteek Dahiya, Sourav Gulia, Sankar Gadai, Rinku Naarwal, Arkam Shaikh

Head-to-head record

Played: 11 | U Mumba: 4 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Tied: 1

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 26-36 to UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Puneri Paltan 51-39

Beat Patna Pirates 40-34

PREVIEW

U Mumba

U Mumba will be eager for a win after a loss in their last two outings. It has won nine games and lost 10 matches this season and will be hoping that their main raider Guman Singh (130 raid points) can lead from the front. He will hope for support in attack from the likes of Ashish (89 raid points) and Jai Bhagwan (63 raid points). In defence, Rinku with 55 tackle points has been their top performer while Mohit and skipper Surinder Singh have contributed 37 and 35 tackle points respectively.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, has managed seven wins, suffered 11 losses and played out one tie this season. They will be hoping that the likes of Parteek Dahiya (136 raid points) and Rakesh (128 raid points) can have an impact on the game, while their captain Chandran Ranjit (94 raid points) will also be keen to make his presence felt. Defensively, Sourav Gulia (34 tackle points) and Arkam Shaikh (33 tackle points) have been the Giants’ best performers, while Rinku Narwal has also chipped in with 26 tackle points.

SQUADS

U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, December 4.