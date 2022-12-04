U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; lineups out as Mumba face Gujarat in must-win clash; Parteek, Guman Singh in focus

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
U Mumba: Guman Singh, Mohit, Pranay Rane, Heidaral Ekrami, Rahul Setpal, Harendra Kumar, Rinku
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Parteek Dahiya, Sourav Gulia, Sankar Gadai, Rinku Naarwal, Arkam Shaikh
Played: 11 | U Mumba: 4 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Tied: 1
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
PREVIEW
U Mumba
U Mumba will be eager for a win after a loss in their last two outings. It has won nine games and lost 10 matches this season and will be hoping that their main raider Guman Singh (130 raid points) can lead from the front. He will hope for support in attack from the likes of Ashish (89 raid points) and Jai Bhagwan (63 raid points). In defence, Rinku with 55 tackle points has been their top performer while Mohit and skipper Surinder Singh have contributed 37 and 35 tackle points respectively.
Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, has managed seven wins, suffered 11 losses and played out one tie this season. They will be hoping that the likes of Parteek Dahiya (136 raid points) and Rakesh (128 raid points) can have an impact on the game, while their captain Chandran Ranjit (94 raid points) will also be keen to make his presence felt. Defensively, Sourav Gulia (34 tackle points) and Arkam Shaikh (33 tackle points) have been the Giants’ best performers, while Rinku Narwal has also chipped in with 26 tackle points.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, December 4.