U Mumba 3-13 Dabang Delhi Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Delhi leads early with all-out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The first encounter is underway, scores will read as Mumba vs Delhi:
4-17
4-16 Naveen Kumar picks up Harendra Kumar in raid.
4-15 Dipak tackles Ekrami this time.
4-14 A brilliant bonus in the do-or-die rad for Ashu Malik under pressure
4-13 Pranay Rane touches Sandeep Dhull while in raid.
3-13 Guman Singh has been tackles by Amit Hooda.
3-12 Vijay Malik has been tackled by the defence of Mumba but Rinku goes out of bounds as the point goes to Delhi.
3-10 Ashish goes in the raid and he has been tackled by Sandeep Dhull who make sure that Delhi gets two points of all-out!
2-7 Another multi-point raid for Naveen Kumar as he does the raid with such smoothness to remove Rinku and Pranay Rane this time to reduce Mumba with only one man on the mat for them.
2-5 Vishal gets his second point in defence as he tackles Ekrami this time.
2-4 Naveen Kumar goes in the raid and comes back with two touchpoints of Rahul Sethpal and Mohit.
2-2 Pranay Rane gets the first point from this game as he picks up Dipak while raiding.
1-2 Guman Singh has been tackles by Vishal.
1-1 Vijay Malik targets the weak link in Mumba’s defence to touch Harendra Kumar.
1-0 A bonus for Guman Singh to start the game.
U Mumba won the toss and chose court. Dabang Delhi will raid first.
U Mumba: 7th Place, 51 Points
Dabang Delhi: 6th Place, 55 Points
Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-27 in the previous encounter at the opening game of PKL 9.
U Mumba: Pranay Rane
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar
U Mumba: Pranay Rane, Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Heidarali Ekrami, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohit
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhul, Vishal, Dipak
Played: 19 | U Mumba: 12 | Dabang Delhi: 6 | Tied: 1
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas
PREVIEW
U Mumba
U Mumba has been on the losing side in its last three matches and will look to win its remaining two matches this season. The Mumboys have nine wins and 11 losses so far. Guman Singh has been top-notch in the offence for U Mumba with 134 raid points. Ashish has supported Guman with 93 raid points, while Jai Bhagwan has contributed 63 raid points. In defence, Rinku has been their best tackler with 55 tackle points. Mohit and Surinder Singh have also shown their potential in U Mumba’s defence with 40 and 35 tackle points respectively.
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Dabang Delhi
Similar to U Mumba, Dabang Delhi is winless in its last three matches and it has won nine games, suffered 10 losses and played out a tie so far. Naveen Kumar has led his troops from the front with 225 raid points. Ashu Malik has aided his captain with 132 raid points, while Vijay Malik and Manjeet have amassed 63 and 58 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Vishal has been their most consistent defender with 50 tackle points while Krishan has also chipped in with 34 tackle points. Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Dhull have contributed 22 and 21 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.