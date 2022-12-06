U Mumba 3-13 Dabang Delhi Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Delhi leads early with all-out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as Mumba vs Delhi:

4-17

4-16 Naveen Kumar picks up Harendra Kumar in raid.

4-15 Dipak tackles Ekrami this time.

4-14 A brilliant bonus in the do-or-die rad for Ashu Malik under pressure

4-13 Pranay Rane touches Sandeep Dhull while in raid.

3-13 Guman Singh has been tackles by Amit Hooda.

3-12 Vijay Malik has been tackled by the defence of Mumba but Rinku goes out of bounds as the point goes to Delhi.

3-10 Ashish goes in the raid and he has been tackled by Sandeep Dhull who make sure that Delhi gets two points of all-out!

2-7 Another multi-point raid for Naveen Kumar as he does the raid with such smoothness to remove Rinku and Pranay Rane this time to reduce Mumba with only one man on the mat for them.

2-5 Vishal gets his second point in defence as he tackles Ekrami this time.

2-4 Naveen Kumar goes in the raid and comes back with two touchpoints of Rahul Sethpal and Mohit.

2-2 Pranay Rane gets the first point from this game as he picks up Dipak while raiding.

1-2 Guman Singh has been tackles by Vishal.

1-1 Vijay Malik targets the weak link in Mumba’s defence to touch Harendra Kumar.

1-0 A bonus for Guman Singh to start the game.

Toss Update

U Mumba won the toss and chose court. Dabang Delhi will raid first.

Where they stand

U Mumba: 7th Place, 51 Points

Dabang Delhi: 6th Place, 55 Points

Previous Encounter

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-27 in the previous encounter at the opening game of PKL 9.

Players to watch out for

U Mumba: Pranay Rane

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar

7:00 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

U Mumba: Pranay Rane, Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Heidarali Ekrami, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohit

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhul, Vishal, Dipak

Head-to-head record

Played: 19 | U Mumba: 12 | Dabang Delhi: 6 | Tied: 1

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 26-36 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 36-38 to Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi Form

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls

Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan

PREVIEW

U Mumba

U Mumba has been on the losing side in its last three matches and will look to win its remaining two matches this season. The Mumboys have nine wins and 11 losses so far. Guman Singh has been top-notch in the offence for U Mumba with 134 raid points. Ashish has supported Guman with 93 raid points, while Jai Bhagwan has contributed 63 raid points. In defence, Rinku has been their best tackler with 55 tackle points. Mohit and Surinder Singh have also shown their potential in U Mumba’s defence with 40 and 35 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Dabang Delhi

Similar to U Mumba, Dabang Delhi is winless in its last three matches and it has won nine games, suffered 10 losses and played out a tie so far. Naveen Kumar has led his troops from the front with 225 raid points. Ashu Malik has aided his captain with 132 raid points, while Vijay Malik and Manjeet have amassed 63 and 58 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Vishal has been their most consistent defender with 50 tackle points while Krishan has also chipped in with 34 tackle points. Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Dhull have contributed 22 and 21 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.