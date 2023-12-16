Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top spot; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM

December 16, 2023 19:15

Live Streaming Info

When will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 10 match start?

The Puneri Paltan vs Bengal WarriorsPKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.

When will the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 10 match start?

The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.

Where to watch PKL 10?

The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.