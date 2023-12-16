MagazineBuy Print

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top spot; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM

PKL 10: Catch the live score, commentary, and highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Updated : Dec 16, 2023 19:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League match day 14.
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League match day 14. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League match day 14. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 14 where Puneri Paltan will face Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will take on Dabang Delhi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

  • December 16, 2023 19:25
    Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors - Lineups

    Puneri Paltan: Aslam Mustafa, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

    Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Srikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Aditya

  • December 16, 2023 19:20
    Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Head to Head Record

    Played: 18 | Puneri Paltan: 9 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Tie: 1

  • December 16, 2023 19:15
    Live Streaming Info

    When will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 10 match start?

    The Puneri Paltan vs Bengal WarriorsPKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.

    When will the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 10 match start?

    The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.

    Where to watch PKL 10?

    The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • December 16, 2023 19:05
    Hello!

    Welcome to Match Day 14 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. It will be Puneri Paltan taking on Bengal Warriors followed by Telugu Titans’ clash versus Dabang Delhi KC.

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

