Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top spot; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM

Key Updates
- December 16, 2023 19:25Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors - Lineups
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Mustafa, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Srikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Aditya
- December 16, 2023 19:20Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Head to Head Record
Played: 18 | Puneri Paltan: 9 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Tie: 1
- December 16, 2023 19:15Live Streaming Info
When will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 10 match start?
The Puneri Paltan vs Bengal WarriorsPKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.
When will the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 10 match start?
The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 16.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
- December 16, 2023 19:05Hello!
Welcome to Match Day 14 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. It will be Puneri Paltan taking on Bengal Warriors followed by Telugu Titans’ clash versus Dabang Delhi KC.
