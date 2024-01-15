- January 15, 2024 20:01BW 0-1 BB - Bulls get off the mark
Bharat gets Bengaluru Bulls going with a bonus point
- January 15, 2024 19:55Maninder Singh vs Ran Singh in Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls today
Maninder, like many others, has thanked Ran Singh for inspiring him to take up the sport. Ran Singh - another underrated figure in kabaddi. They were teammates before (Jaipur, Bengal). Today, they are foes.
- January 15, 2024 19:52STARTING 7 for both teams - Bharat returns for Bengal, as does Ran Singh
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vishwas, Nitin Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Surjeet Singh, Parteek, Sushil, Monu, Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh
- January 15, 2024 19:421000th game, 10th season - League kabaddi growing from strength to strength
In the last 10 years, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has churned out generational talents in the sport. So much so that superstars of the game such as Pardeep Narwal did not find a place in the Hangzhou Asian Games squad, despite holding most individual records in the league —1568 raid points, 1180 successful raiding attempts, 79 super tens and 73 super raids.
For the upcoming edition, sweeping changes were made by most teams at the auctions, either to better their playing philosophy or construct a more versatile squad, or both.
We are now at the 1000th game of the league which has been one of the most consistent elements in the international kabaddi scene.
- January 15, 2024 19:23JPP VS U MUMBA: IN NUMBERS
Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced U Mumba 22 times in the history of PKL.
Both teams won 10 and lost 10 encounters, while 2 matches ended in ties.
The previous contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba ended in favour of the former. They won 41-31 earlier in Season 10.
After 12 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers are second on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 8, lost 2 times, and played out 2 ties in 12 matches, amassing 48 points so far.
On the other hand, U Mumba are fifth in the standings after winning 6, losing 4, and playing out a tie. They have a total of 35 points.
- January 15, 2024 19:22The second game of the night - Jaipur vs Mumbai
Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this encounter on the back of a win against Puneri Paltan on January 13. They won the match 36-34 and it was their eighth win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
U Mumba, on the other hand, played out a 44-44 tie against Haryana Steelers in their last outing on January 10.
- January 15, 2024 18:25WARRIORS VS BULLS - IN NUMBERS
In PKL history, Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other 21 times.
With 12 wins against Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors are ahead in the head-to-head record, while Bengaluru Bulls have won this encounter 9 times.
The previous contest between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls ended in the favour of the former. They won 32-30 earlier in Season 10.
After 12 matches, Bengal Warriors are seventh on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 5, lost 5 times, and tied 2 of their 12 matches, amassing 33 points so far.
Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, have 31 points and are eighth on the points table. They have won 5 and lost 7 times.
- January 15, 2024 18:24Match no. 1000 - Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls - All you need to know
Bengal Warriors head into this contest after a win against U. P. Yoddhas on January 13. They won the match 42-37 and it was their fifth win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Bengaluru Bulls also won their last match after beating Patna Pirates 35-33 on January 8.
- January 15, 2024 18:18PKL - a walk down memory lane
- January 15, 2024 18:15BIKERS RING IN PRO KABADDI LEAGUE’S UNIQUE MILESTONE
A group of 40 bikers from the Club Roaring Hawks thronged the streets of Jaipur to celebrate the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match, which will be played between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur on Monday. With the 1000th Panga posters on their bikes, the bikers visited iconic spots in Jaipur, which included Amber Palace - Main Fort of Jaipur, Jalmahal Palace, Hawamahal, Albert Hall and Patrika Gate.
- January 15, 2024 18:13Where to watch the Pro Kabaddi League?
Today, in the Pro Kabaddi League at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of the night, while Jaipur Pink Panthers clash with U Mumba in the second game. You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Season 10 Live Updates: 1000th match of Pro Kabaddi - Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur vs Mumbai later
- Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 1 - 0 JFC; Diamantakos scores penalty for lead
- Tamil Nadu players, miles away from home, reminisce about Pongal
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hazarika scores ton as Assam draws against Kerala
- Tata Steel Masters 2024: Gukesh defeats Wei Yi, shares second spot
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE