January 15, 2024 19:42

1000th game, 10th season - League kabaddi growing from strength to strength

In the last 10 years, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has churned out generational talents in the sport. So much so that superstars of the game such as Pardeep Narwal did not find a place in the Hangzhou Asian Games squad, despite holding most individual records in the league —1568 raid points, 1180 successful raiding attempts, 79 super tens and 73 super raids.

For the upcoming edition, sweeping changes were made by most teams at the auctions, either to better their playing philosophy or construct a more versatile squad, or both.

We are now at the 1000th game of the league which has been one of the most consistent elements in the international kabaddi scene.