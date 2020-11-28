Pro Kabaddi League postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been postponed due to the COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, the organisers said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the official guidelines and safety of the players. "We regret the postponement of Season 8 of PKL. We will be back next year once it's safe to resume," the statement read.

Earlier, Sportstar had reported that the league might have a new broadcast partner as Star Sports’ five-year deal with the League came to an end last year. However, the League’s plan to auction the media rights for the next cycle has been indefinitely postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.