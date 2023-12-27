Tamil Nadu boy Abinesh wins battle of state heroes, helps Puneri Paltans thrash Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan continued its purple patch in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, riding on yet another exceptional team performance to decimate Patna Pirates 46-28.

The win not only established Puneri as the frontrunners for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) but also saw right-cover Abinesh Nadarajan put on a near-perfect defensive performance at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

In a clash of home state heroes, the spotlight initially blazed brightest on Patna’s raider M. Sudhakar, his every touch met with an eruption of cheers. Yet, when the final whistle blew, it was Abhines, the Tamil Nadu defender, who stood bathed in the warm glow of victory, his “high-five” accomplishment echoing through the stands.

This was no ordinary defensive performance. Abinesh’s 100 per cent strike rate, a statistic almost unheard of in PKL, stood as a testament to his unwavering focus and impeccable timing.

Puneri coach BC Ramesh couldn’t contain his elation at full time as he instructed his team to carry Abinesh shoulder-high for a victory lap as the Chennai crowd showered the hero with thunderous applause.,

“Abinesh is an outstanding defender. What we saw today, his timing, his anticipation was brilliant. In future, he can play in the Asian Games, and World Cups for India. He was integral to the team today and in the end, the captain (Aslam Inamdar) and vice-captain (Mohammadreza Shadloui) lifted him in front of his home crowd. It gave me immense pride and joy,” Ramesh said after the game.

A symphony of teamwork and individual brilliance

Puneri’s triumph wasn’t solely Abinesh’s show. Pankaj Mohite shone with a dazzling Super 10, while Shadloui and Inamdar showcased their remarkable all-round skills.

Playing its first match since winning three consecutive games at home last week, the team dominated from the very beginning. Its raiding and defensive units functioned in perfect harmony, establishing a 6-1 lead within the first four minutes.

The Pirates threatened a comeback when Sachin instigated a super tackle and Manjeet Dahiya executed a multi-point raid. However, Puneri quickly extinguished its hopes with Pankaj’s exceptional super raid, where the 24-year-old Maharashtra raider evaded five defenders to touch the mid-line.

Puneri Paltans look to defend against a raid in the Pro Kabaddi League match against Patna Pirates in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Pro Kabaddi League

“We thought he’s been caught and we had only two players on the mat. But he continued his struggle and finally crossed the midline. He managed to fight back and got five players out. It was an outstanding performance,” said the jubilant coach on Pankaj’s super raid.

Puneri’s raiders continued to plunder points effortlessly, cruising into the break with a comfortable 22-15 lead. The second half unfolded like a one-sided spectacle, with Puneri firmly in control.

Iranian all-rounder Shadloui donned the raider’s hat, amassing four points in two raids, including a super raid. He then single-handedly orchestrated another all-out by trapping Sudhakar in a double ankle hold, extending Puneri’s lead to a commanding 38-22.

Every member of the Puneri starting seven contributed to the scorecard. Mohit Goyat chipped in with nine points, while Shadloui and captain Inamdar each bagged six points, propelling Puneri to a comprehensive 18-point victory over the three-time champion.

Beyond scores: A testament to team spirit

This victory solidified Puneri’s position at the top of the points table. It stands as the only team to have won six matches after seven rounds with a score difference of a staggering 90 points. However, Puneri’s focus lies not in individual accolades or point margins, but in collective triumph.

As captain, Inamdar aptly stated, “Coach said that in our team, everyone is an all-rounder. In the pre-season camps, we all trained like that and today that preparation translated on the mat.”

He further emphasised the importance of collaboration, highlighting how “when a raider supports the corners (defensive corners), the chance of them catching the opposition raider increases by 50 per cent.”

Puneri Paltans celebrate winning the match against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Pro Kabaddi League

The coach also echoed this sentiment, praising the team’s cohesion. “Everyone played really well today. It was a complete team performance. Today, our defence stood strong and even Shadloui went on raids and got several points,” Ramesh explained.

He reiterated his team’s unwavering focus on team play, stating, “The Super 10s and High 5s only make sense if the team wins. Our focus is to play a complete team game in every match. The points are increasing because of the team game.”

Puneri’s dominant display against Patna Pirates was more than just a win; it was a masterclass in teamwork, resilience, and unwavering commitment to its shared goal.

With Abinesh Nadarajan emerging as a defensive prodigy and the entire team functioning as a well-oiled machine, Puneri has established itself as a force in PKL 10.